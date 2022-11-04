The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) organized a workshop entitled "Digital Marketing" in cooperation with the Ajman Creative Center of the Ministry of Culture and Youth. The workshop included the definition of digital marketing, its types, and its role in business development and reaching new customers, as well as introducing the most prominent methods and tools used in successful digital marketing campaigns.

Jamila Kajour, director of the Ajman Business Support Center at the Ajman Chamber, attended the workshop. In addition, a group of businessmen and women, as well as a number of young people who are about to implement special projects, participated in the workshop at the Ajman Creative Center.

The workshop was presented by Ahmed Fathi, the Department of Technology and Smart Services Projects in the Ajman Chamber, and he explained the definition of digital marketing, the difference between marketing and promotion, product pricing, types of marketing, and steps to launch promotional campaigns on social media accounts. He also reviewed, during the workshop, a number of pioneering marketing models, which contributed greatly to the development and growth of enterprise businesses, and explained to the participants the impact of traditional and digital marketing on increasing sales.

For her part, Kajour stressed the importance of the workshop and its role in highlighting the importance of digital marketing and its impact on the success of projects and reaching a larger customer segment, especially since marketing tools are characterized by diversity and continuous development by relying on new applications and modern technical programs based on artificial intelligence.

She added, "Ajman Chamber is keen to diversify the workshops directed at business owners in cooperation with its partners from government and private agencies in order to enhance and develop the skills of entrepreneurs in various fields, including marketing, management, innovation, development, promotion, e-commerce and others."