H.E. Eng. Abdullah Mohammed Al Muwaiji, the Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), affirmed the Ajman Chamber's willingness and readiness to actively participate in the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change "COP 28", which will convene in Dubai Expo City in November 2023.

He praised the main role of the Ajman Chamber in directing and motivating its members from the private sector establishments to participate in the global event and leave a positive imprint that is reflected in the rationalization of the consumption of environmental resources as well as the social and health aspects. He added that the Ajman Chamber was keen during the current year to enhance its interaction with the Year of Sustainability through monitoring best practices in the field of sustainability and clean energy uses during its external participation with a view to directing and educating the emirate's factories and facilities to adopt these applications.

This came during a review of the Ajman Chamber's participation plan in the "COP 28" activities within the agenda of the second meeting of the ACCI Board of Directors for the current year, chaired by H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji, and in the presence of H.E. Hamad Rashid Al Nuaimi, First Vice Chairman of the ACCI, H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Second Vice Chairman of the ACCI, board members, and H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the ACCI.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji welcomed the attendees and extended congratulations and blessings on the occasion of the advent of the Eid Al-Adha Mubarak, to H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may Allah protect him, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may Allah protect him, and H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, the Ruler of the Emirate of Ajman and a member of the UAE Supreme Council, "may Allah protect him" and their brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, H.H Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and the Crown Princes, and to the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.

The agenda included the approval of the first meeting of the Board of Directors, the meetings of the HR Committee and the Financial Position of the Ajman Chamber from the beginning of this year. The board members also discussed opportunities to improve the services and initiatives of the Ajman Chamber and enhance its proactivity in order to enable the various sectors to keep pace with the rapid changes in the business environment and the dynamism of the markets.

The meeting witnessed a special report on the outcomes of visits to strengthen relations with members, the most prominent recommendations and challenges facing the private sector, and ways to solve them in cooperation with the Ajman Chamber's partners from the federal and local government agencies.

The attendees stressed the importance of intensifying the efforts of the Ajman Center for Entrepreneurship, launching innovative quality services that serve business owners, and providing logistical service packages to governmental and semi-governmental agencies operating in the emirate, given the Center's multi-purpose halls designed for forums, exhibitions, and events.

The board members recommended the need to intensify the Ajman Chamber’s efforts during the next stage regarding raising the awareness of industrial facilities on the adoption of alternative energy sources and informing them of best practices and innovative technologies, and the importance of organizing events specialized in digitizing production processes in factories and benefiting from the AI uses and rationalizing expenses and recycling, which is in line with the directions of the state and the emirate during the Year of Sustainability.

-Ends-