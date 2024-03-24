The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) celebrated its successful and effective strategic partnerships with government and private agencies, during the activities of the Ajman Chamber's Partners Forum 2023.

The ceremony was attended in the courtyard of the Ajman Museum by H.E. Mahmoud Othman Abu Al Shawareb, Member of the Board of Ajman Chamber, Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Acting Director-General of the Ajman Chamber, directors and officials of government agencies and private sector institutions from the Ajman Chamber’s partners, and a number of media professionals.

The ceremony began with a speech delivered by Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, during which he welcomed the attendees and praised the distinguished partnerships of the Ajman Chamber and the extent of their direct and positive impact on developing the Ajman Chamber’s work system, initiatives, and projects and achieving its strategic goals that are compatible with the directions of the Emirate of Ajman.

He said, "Today, we share with you a success story that was achieved over the course of an entire year, in which you were an integral partner. There were various achievements embodying the Ajman Chamber's vision of achieving global leadership and contributing to ensuring the sustainability and growth of the business community in Ajman. The meeting represents an opportunity to express our pride in qualitative partnerships and an emphasis on the renewal and sustainability of these partnerships. Ajman Chamber also welcomes the opinions and proposals of its partners in support of developing the existing cooperation for the good of the emirate and the UAE.

He stressed that the Emirate of Ajman, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the Federation and Ruler of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, is witnessing major and successive developments in all fields: economic, tourism, real estate, education, health, infrastructure, services, and other sectors. This makes it imperative for everyone to expand the circle of cooperation and partnership during the next stage in order to achieve the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030, in general, and the principle of “Cooperation” within the emirate’s vision, in particular.

Al Janahi confirmed that the Ajman Chamber will be more eager to enhance its strategic cooperation with all government and private agencies and institutions to create an innovative and sustainable economic environment that attracts investments and supports ease of doing business. The Ajman Chamber will also be keen to have an effective footprint in achieving the Ajman Vision 2030.

He added that the Ajman Chamber, under the directives of its Board of Directors, is seeking to achieve the UAE government’s goals for the “Zero Government Bureaucracy” program by unifying efforts and joining hands with its strategic partners to reduce government procedures and eliminate unnecessary requirements in support of leadership and ease of doing business and raising levels of flexibility and quality.

The Forum's activities included a comprehensive video reviewing the most prominent projects and achievements of the Ajman Chamber in 2023, and its strategic partnerships in addition to specialized exhibitions and events. Many local, regional, and global participations were also reviewed, and the services that were launched, including the "Smart Market Researcher", the "Commercial Advisor" platform, and the "Legal Advisor" service. It also highlighted many achievements of membership and certificates of origin, as the Ajman Chamber had a total membership of 41,855 memberships and issued 48,519 certificates of origin in 2023.

At the end of the forum, H.E. Mahmoud Othman Abu Al Shawareb honored the strategic partners of the Ajman Chamber from local and federal government entities and private sector establishments.