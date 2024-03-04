March 4, 2024:

The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department will kick off the highly anticipated Ajman 7th International Environmental Conference, themed "Climate Neutral City 2050," on March 5th and 6th. The event will take place at Sheikh Zayed Convention and Exhibition Center, Ajman University.

The event will be attended by international experts, academic professors and specialists in several environmental sectors, presenting a significant opportunity to expand research relations and exchange ideas and experiences within the framework of the International Conference. The conference agenda encompasses a diverse array of crucial themes aimed at addressing pressing environmental challenges.

The interactive sessions and workshops are set to focus on building a shared global vision aimed at climate neutrality, promoting the concepts of climate change and the growth of the green economy, supporting long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce global warming, and provide solutions based on environmental sustainability.

The first session, titled “The Future of Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation”, will feature Ovais Sarmad, discussing the future of climate change mitigation and adaptation in the context of a climate-neutral city 2050. Taher Diab, will highlight the energy transition journey towards the net-zero goal, and Professor Furat Al-Faraj, will discuss strategic adaptation plans for sustainable management of marshes in arid and semi-arid areas, in response to climate change and human interventions upstream: a case study of the Iraqi marshes.

Professor Yassir Makkawi will also speak on bioenergy and its potential for mitigating climate change and improving soil quality in the UAE. In turn, Professor Abdulsalam Darwish will address the topic of Converting Floating Offshore Wind to Hydrogen: Navigating Troubled Waters to convert energy and direct capacity in the face of climate change.

The second session, titled "Energy Transformation: The Key to Addressing Climate Change", will see Dr Fahman Fathurrahman speak about the environment in the Islamic world: challenges and opportunities, and Engineer Nawal Alhanaee will review energy strategies toward the path to achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

Dr Bassem Nassouhy will discuss the future of climate change mitigation and the circular economy, while David Provenzani will highlight the solar energy storage and battery energy system "BESS": promoting climate action in the UAE. Professor George Agyekum-Mensah will speak about strategic renewable energy management: enhancing climate resilience and sustainability.

Concluding the first day of sessions and workshops, the discussion will be opened to exchange views, develop proposals, achieve the desired goals and objectives, and develop recommendations and outputs aimed at the sustainability of climate-neutral cities.

The second day begins with a session titled "Shaping the Future for Net Zero Cities and Communities", followed by a session titled “Accelerating Climate Action with Technology, Innovation, and Transition to Low-Carbon and Infrastructure and Waste Circular Economy Systems”. Workshops on climate neutrality will conclude the day.