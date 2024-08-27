The fifth annual AIRTAXI World Congress (ATWC) opens in Dubai, UAE, October 7- 10th at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Conference & Exhibition Centre. Introducing OEMs of clean-tech aircraft, and start-up operators planning to fly them, to prospective buyers, investors and regulators, this event will celebrate the redefining of commercial air transport in a region widely recognised as one of the ‘first movers.’

The Congress includes an event ‘within an event’ on October 10 a Showcase, where it will host a selection of eVTOLs, STOLs, Drones, and Next Gen aircraft at The Air Chateau Dubai Helipark, adjacent to Dubai World Central Al Maktoum International Airport. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority recently issued Air Chateau with certification to develop new vertiports and heliports to support regional air services in the UAE. The company also pledged to acquire 100 Archer Midnight eVTOLs, plus 10 eVTOLs from Crisalion Mobility.

“We are looking forward to welcoming up to 1,000 delegates from all the over the world in October,” stated AIRTAXI World Congress President Mike Howarth, emphasising its unique formula is all about conducting business and spurring on the rapid development of this emerging industry.

ATWC will include several fireside chats with Next Gen OEMs, complemented by workshops focusing on the critical role of regulators; airlines and airports planning future route network strategies together; plus the needs / and future role of handling agents and infrastructure specialists.

Notable international and Middle East participants to date include the US FAA; Electra.aero; Rolls-Royce; Volocopter; Lilium; AENA; Bristow Group; Korea Airports Corporation; United Airlines; Edmonton International and Houston Airports; SKYTRAC; InterGlobe, FlyNAS and Honeywell.

The event commences with a high-level summit, sessions will include:

Airports of Tomorrow: Pioneering AAM Integration

Airlines & Operators: The New Reality

Regional Air Mobility vs Urban Air Mobility

Heavy Cargo Drones and Delivery Services as a New Market

USA, China, UK, and Portugal Markets

From the creator of Routes Events

AIRTAXI World Congress’ airline and airport contacts are second to none, built up by the event’s owner over three decades. The original architect of ‘Routes’ airline and airport networking events, Global Travel Investments (GTI) Chairman Mike Howarth previously created ‘Manchester Connects’ with the late Sir Gil Thompson, transforming Manchester Airport from regional airport to leading international hub. Sir Gil’s mantra: “make the airlines happy and everything follows,” has always guided Mike’s decisions.

Complimentary attendance for airlines and start-up mobility operators

AIRTAXI World Congress will once again arrange online scheduling, in 20-minute slots, enabling airlines and start-up mobility operators, whose attendance is complimentary, to meet with OEMs, suppliers, operators, airports and vertiports, emerging urban networks and potential business investors.

“Since we’ve been running these events (San Francisco in 2023, Istanbul in 2022) the AAM market has grown exponentially,” said Mike Howarth. “There are now around 1,000 models in various development globally, together with a host of fixed-wing regional air mobility aircraft.”

Back to the Future for regional connectivity

“Not since US deregulation in the 1980s and the ushering in of innovative regional aircraft and airlines have we seen such excitement in air transportation. In many ways this is Back to the Future, with the same reasons and requirements for regional, point to point air travel, but this time, powered by vertical lift technology, autonomy, AI and hybrid-electric propulsion. Observers have called this the Third Age of aviation, which is an excellent descriptor,” Mike added.

The timing of this Dubai event falls directly after Routes World in Bahrain, giving international delegates a bonus opportunity to maximise their business trip and attend both.

AIRTAXI World Congress commences on October 7 with an Immersive Tour of Dubai, with tour places available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Welcome Reception is sponsored by the congress' destination partner, Dubai Department of Economy, and Tourism.

About AIRTAXI World Congress

AIRTAXI World Congress, one of a series of aviation and air mobility conferences from Manchester, UK based GTI, provides a platform which brings together key players in the air mobility industry. By conducting thorough market research, AIRTAXI ensures the participation of companies that attendees want to meet, fostering a ripe environment for business growth and innovation.

