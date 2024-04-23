The 23rd edition will see new buyers from Asia

Visitors coming from 30 countries at the B2B platform

Sheikh Ahmed: The event will see innovations in airport sustainability, digitalization, and urban air mobility being showcased

Networking to tap US$260 billion airport projects in the MENASA

Dubai: Multinational companies are tapping the leading annual airport industry-dedicated event, set to take place in Dubai, to enter into meaningful networking as the regional airports hunt for acquiring the latest technology and innovative services to meet the expectations of the fast-growing air travel market.

The 23rd edition of the dedicated B2B platform for the airports industry in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region will be held from May 14 to 16 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Over 150 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and 6,000 visitors from over 30 countries will attend the three-day business gathering.

The Airport Show will have on its sidelines four co-located events – the ATC Forum, Airport Security Middle East, the Global Airport Leaders Forum (GALF) and the Women in Aviation Middle East Conference and Awards. The unfaltering interest of the global players continues as the Middle East Aviation Market, valued at US$60 billion in 2023, is predicted to rise substantially with its 110 airports projected to handle 1.1 billion passengers by 2040. The fastest-growing aviation market in the world will be required to invest around US$151 billion in capacity expansion.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Patron of Airport Show said: “The business event will see innovations in airport sustainability, digitalization, and urban air mobility being showcased. Airport Show is the best venue to select and source the cutting-edge technologies and newest innovative products to better the airport operations.”

The Business Connect offers a premier platform to network, source, and collaborate with the minds behind the world’s most advanced aviation facilities. Leading brands like Smiths Detection, emaratech, Siemens, Honeywell, TLD, Aviramp GSE, and ITW GSE are among the exhibitors that will be at the Airport Show. The participants include key project leaders driving over US$260 billion in airport development across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA). Among the key airport project leaders who have confirmed their participation include Air India SATS Airport Services, Airports of Thailand, Angkasa Pura Airports of Indonesia, Armenia International Airports, Singapore’s BOC Aviation, CAAB of Botswana, Egyptian Airports Company (EAC), Erbil International Airport, Hong Kong International Airport, Mactan- Cebu International Airport Authority, New Delhi Airport, Ntech Aviation of South Africa, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, and Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport of Armenia. Exhibitors will be provided access to the Business Connect digital matchmaking service to plan and reserve their spots in the limited meeting schedules of the buyers.

May Ismail, Event Manager at RX, part of RELX that organizes about 400 events in 22 countries across 42 industry sectors, said: “This will be a full-house edition with almost everyone who matters in the industry coming with strong enthusiasm and high expectations. Growth and expansion of the airports in the region continue to be pursued at a phenomenal pace. Creating connections and learning is crucial for aviation businesses. It is a good opportunity to make use of this platform to work together in identifying new revenue streams and new strategies, managing new businesses, and gaining a better understanding of the competitive marketplace.”

