15 leading independent watch brands participated, featuring a key launch during the event.

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, the region's leading luxury watch and jewellery retailer, curated the inaugural edition of ‘Mavericks of Time,’ a first-of-its-kind event celebrating the innovation of Swiss watchmaking.

Hosted in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the event underscores Abu Dhabi’s significance in the luxury retail industry and took place on 2nd and 3rd November at Space42 Arena.

This unparalleled event showcased the pinnacle of high-end, independent luxury watchmaking—an unprecedented experience in the emirate, honouring the exceptional craftsmanship and precision of renowned watchmakers and fostering an inspiring and engaging environment for audiences in Abu Dhabi.

‘Mavericks of Time’ featured 15 leading global and regional watch brands that are redefining horology through craftsmanship, creativity, and cutting-edge innovation.

Participating brands included Bovet, Chronoswiss, De Bethune, Gerald Charles, Girard-Perregaux, Greubel Forsey, H. Moser & Cie., HYT, Laurent Ferrier, MB&F, Ressence, Speake Marin, URWERK, Ulysse Nardin and Vyntage Horology.

The exhibition offered a comprehensive exploration of watchmaking, designed to captivate visitors and encourage engagement through immersive activities and various visual elements. The highlight, a time capsule experience, featured themed eras that celebrate the rich history and future of watchmaking.

Open to all, the event immersed visitors in the artistry, innovation, and cultural significance of timepieces for watch enthusiasts while inspiring new enthusiasts.

“'Mavericks of Time' is a new concept that celebrates independent watchmakers who are masters of their craft, design, and technology driving today's high-end horology.

With this first-of-its-kind concept, we curated an immersive environment where visitors had the opportunity to interact with brands in a dynamic, hands-on manner, transcending luxury experiences in the capital Abu Dhabi,” commented Mohammed Abdulmagied Seddiqi, CEO, Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons.

"Celebrating high-end craftsmanship is a key aspect of our vision to promote Abu Dhabi as a luxury hub, and ‘Mavericks of Time’ exemplifies this commitment. By partnering with Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, we are pleased to offer an extraordinary platform for Swiss watchmakers to showcase their artistry and vision. With this event, we have further solidified Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading destination for luxury and innovation," said Noura Al Foulathi, Head of Abu Dhabi Retail, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

Audiences in Dubai can experience the exhibition at the Museum of the Future from 8th to 10th November.

Entry is free for all attendees upon registration. To register attendance, please visit: https://mavericksoftime.com.

About Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons

Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, established in 1950, is the leading luxury watch and jewellery retailer in the UAE. With a customer centric approach at its core, the company offers an unmatched luxury retail experience with a curated collection of over 100 brands across over 50 locations.

Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons is recognised as a pioneer amongst retailers in the region, led by its commitment to service excellence, horology expertise, portfolio curation, and creating unique experiences.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.ae.