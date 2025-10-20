DUBAI, UAE /PRNewswire/ -- AgiBot showed its humanoid solutions: its latest A2, G1, X2 and D1 robots at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, which was hosted from October 13th to 17th in Dubai.

Marking its 45th edition, GITEX GLOBAL stands as the world's most established and iconic large-scale tech exhibition exploring breakthroughs in AI, quantum computing, biotechnology and sustainable technology that are transforming global infrastructure and growth.

Built on the foundation of robot ontology and powered by the fusion of interaction, manipulation, and locomotion intelligence, AgiBot shows its "1 Ontology + 3 Intelligence" framework and application ecosystem. It is the only company in the industry to achieve a full product lineup and comprehensive presence across all scenarios.

At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, AgiBot's A2 robot served as an intelligent concierge and offered interactive services such as event information inquiries, venue navigation, and city cultural tourism guidance. Designed with ergonomics to deliver a more natural human interaction, A2 boasts powerful multimodal interaction capabilities to enable seamless human-robot communication, making it ideal for roles such as guided tours, hospitality and reception, cultural and entertainment performances, and brand representation.

The G1 general-purpose embodied intelligent robot — equipped with a wide range of built-in sensors, paired with teleoperation devices and the Genie Studio one-stop embodied model development platform, delivering an integrated "data collection–training–deployment" solution.

Meanwhile, the X2 robot from AgiBot stole the spotlight at the exhibition with a captivating dance performance. Specializing in limb movements, this humanoid robot effortlessly blends mechanical precision with the grace of dance, thanks to its 31 high-degree-of-freedom joints and millimeter-level motion control.

The X2 features high-degree-of-freedom motion capabilities and universal task execution abilities, it's also equipped with an emotional computing engine, a model well-suited for application scenarios such as scientific research and education, entertainment and companionship, elder care and wellness support, as well as marketing and promotional performances.

The quadruped robot D1 Ultra is compact in size, fast in running, and highly agile in movement. It autonomously adapts to various terrains to achieve all-terrain mobility, with applications in security inspection, survey and exploration, target tracking, education and research, as well as interactive entertainment.

AgiBot's comprehensive humanoid solutions captivated attendees from Oracle, Microsoft, Logitech, MBZUAI (Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence), ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company), DP World (Dubai Ports World Group), etc., and they had engaged in in-depth discussions with AgiBot to explore more potential opportunities for future collaboration.

AgiBot is pioneering the fusion of AI and robotics to create globally leading, general‑purpose embodied robots and the ecosystems that bring them to life. At the forefront of intelligent robotics—we're redefining what robots can do, empowering people and shaping a smarter world.

About Agibot

