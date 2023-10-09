Abu Dhabi, UAE – Following this year’s rip-roaring success at a packed Etihad Arena, Monster Jam®, the world’s most action-packed motorsports experience, is bringing its unique blend of full-throttle family fun back to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for a second consecutive year.

Promising an adrenaline-fueled weekend of motorsport mayhem, a selection of 5,500kg monster trucks will scream back into the Etihad Arena for two shows on June 8 and a third show on June 9. Despite their staggering weight, the high-octane trucks will once again perform a host of daring stunts at astounding speeds that had attendees at last May’s shows hollering with excitement after each repertoire of flips, jumps, and tricks.

Next year’s competition will see the sport’s top competitors come head-to-head in three divisions: Racing, two-wheeled skills, and freestyle. Mirroring the same format as this year’s edition, the performance is the ultimate family event with an exciting interactive element enabling fans to vote live after each stunt to help crown the show’s overall winner. As with this year, the event will also feature an incredible air-borne motocross performance and an exciting pre-show Pit Party to meet and greet the drivers and witness the massive trucks up-close. Tickets are available now at etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net

Brought to the region by Proactiv Entertainment – the leading producer and promoter of large-scale shows, international exhibitions and music concerts – and in partnership with Feld Motor Sports, the return of Monster Jam to Yas Island presents a new opportunity for thrill-seekers to experience the trucks up close as they skilfully race around the dirt track with a range of fearless stunts to collect points in the freestyle, skills, donut and racing divisions.

Nicolas Renna, Chief Operating Officer at Proactiv Entertainment, leading international producer and promoter of large-scale events, said: “After witnessing a packed arena this year, bringing Monster Jam back to Abu Dhabi was a no-brainer. This year proved there’s such a massive appetite in the UAE for events of this nature, and if you missed out this year, we’re delighted to provide another opportunity to attend this next one – the experience is unmatched, and while the truck line-up for next year is yet to be announced, it’s probably my favourite one yet so be sure to watch this space!”

Magnus Danielsson, Vice President of Motorsports for Feld Entertainment Inc., owner of Monster Jam, said “Monster Jam is a global premier experience which entertains and delights millions around the planet, bringing families of all ages together. We are excited to be bringing Monster Jam back to Abu Dhabi. The record numbers from last time around speak for themselves, and now we’re looking forward to exceeding them and putting on the biggest event so far! Monster Jam in Abu Dhabi is definitely a must-experience, and tickets will for sure be in high demand!”

This year marked a historic moment when Monster Jam made its triumphant return to Abu Dhabi after nearly a decade. Following its roaring success, Yas Island’s Etihad Arena is ready to host the highly anticipated event once again in June 2024, reinforcing their commitment to bringing the world’s most sought-after global entertainment to residents and tourists.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 8 – 1.00pm | Pit Party – 10.00am

Saturday, June 8 – 6.00pm

Sunday, June 9 –1.00 pm | Pit Party – 10.00am

WHERE:

Etihad Arena | Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

TICKETS:

All tickets are available for purchase online at www.etihadarena.ae and www.platinumlist.net

VIP – 645 AED (inclusive of show + Pit Party)

Platinum – 485 AED

Gold – 385 AED

Silver – 250 AED

Bronze – 145 AED

Aside from the VIP tickets which are all inclusive, all the other categories can access the Pit Party for an additional cost of Dh50. Fans buying family packs of four Gold or Silver tickets can avail a 15 per cent discount.

About Monster Jam

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, Monster Jam® features world-class athletes competing for championships on perfectly engineered dirt tracks that push these ever-evolving, state-of-the-art trucks to the limit. Beyond the 350 global live events each year, the Monster Jam brand extends off the track into the home through products, content and merchandise that keeps the fun alive year-round. For more information, visit MonsterJam.com.

About Feld Motor Sports:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the Super Motocross World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

About Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®, Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, and Jurassic World Live Tour. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

About Proactiv Entertainment

Proactiv is the leading promoter in Spain in the production and organisation of large-scale shows, national and international exhibitions and music concerts. Headquartered in Barcelona, with offices in Madrid and Abu Dhabi, this independent company has more than thirty-five years of experience in the entertainment sector.

Its 3 solid lines of business are the production and creation of Live Events, Exhibitions and music concerts. Its projects include shows with major brands, recognised nationally and internationally, such as Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Star Wars in Concert, Marvel Universe Live, Peppa Pig, Harlem Globetrotters, WWE, Monster Jam, Walking Among Dinosaurs, Cartoon Network and successful exhibitions such as Meet Vincent van Gogh, The Art of the Brick, Barça the Exhibition and Ferrari Behind The Dream. In music, it not only produces concerts by major artists, but also offers booking and management services to other promoters and record labels.

Internationally, it has replicated the successful model implemented in Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Latin America and Europe, where it also organises and produces original shows for all audiences.

Media Contact: Email: proactiv@actionprgroup.com