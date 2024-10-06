JOHANNESBURG, South Africa -/African Media Agency (AMA)/ – The inaugural Annual Peace and Security Dialogue (ASPD) hosted by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, kicked off with some inspiring talks from both political leaders and academics. Speakers set the scene and provided thought starters for delegates.

The dialogue serves as a platform to start meaningful conversation about the issues that affect the African continent, as a stepping stone towards creating meaningful change, and finding African solutions for African problems.

Delegates were welcomed by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who urged those attending to put the continent's interests first and work together to reclaim Africa’s future.

Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, Chairperson of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation Board of Trustees expressed concern over the African Union's inability to maintain peace across the continent, noting that its current framework has proven ineffective.

Fraser-Moleketi said the dialogue aims to address these issues, drawing lessons from Africa’s history, including its relinquishment of nuclear weapons. She urged attendees to use this dialogue as an opportunity to proactively develop and implement more effective peace mechanisms across the region.

“Gathered amongst us here today is an array of individuals with vast experience on matters of peace and security,” she said. “And I want to suggest committed competence for the development of our continent. We are mindful that we gather here tonight and as we do so, the world is in turmoil.

“It is a continent of potential, of resilience, and of hope. Our people's strengths lie not only in our rich resources or geographical expanse, but our shared will to build a peaceful and prosperous future for ourselves and generations to come. This is why this dialogue is so profoundly important. It is not a platform of cynicism and hesitancy, but one that seeks to gather Africans while totally committed to the mission of creating a peaceful and prosperous Africa.”

Delegates also heard from Professor Funmi Olonisakin, Vice President of International, Engagement and Service (IES) at King’s College London, who highlighted critical blind spots in Africa’s approach to securing peace across the continent.

She said the three main blind spots were uncritical acceptance of external blueprints for responding to African conflicts, the gap between African peace and security norms and their implementation, and flawed leadership approaches at national, continental, and global levels.

Calling for a collective and cohesive response to tackle the deep systemic issues affecting Africans, Professor Olonisakin emphasised the need for unified action to achieve lasting peace and stability on the continent.

“The gap that exists between our intention and action, which is the blind spot, is considerably wide, in addition to which the desire to do the bidding of external power often overrides the common agenda that we set for ourselves in Africa,” she said.

She proposed some solutions for consideration, which included rethinking leadership infrastructure, and reforming AU Commission leadership selection to include public participation and competency testing. She also proposed empowering the African Parliament in appointing AU Commission leaders.

She added that African leaders must take collective responsibility and ownership of the continent’s security and development agenda.

Opening the second day of the Dialogue, South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, General Bantu Holomisa, also addressed delegates on peacebuilding efforts across the continent, saying, “The growing focus on militarised conflict resolution rather than diplomacy will undoubtedly strain resources that should be directed towards social security, education, health care and poverty alleviation.”

“The resources of African nations should be used to uplift people, not to perpetuate wars,” he added. “A shift towards empowering institutions for peace and conflict resolution is not only necessary, but urgent, if we are to build a stable and prosperous future for the continent.”

With a reminder from Professor Olonisakin of former President Thabo Mbeki’s vision of an African Renaissance, delegates can look forward to two days of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and invitation-only roundtable sessions from African country leaders, policymakers, scholars, business and civil society organisations.

The APSD is expected to generate practical solutions to the continent’s challenges, which include conflicts and insecurity, poverty, inequality, exclusion, marginalisation, governance deficits, human rights violations, environmental degradation and climate change.

