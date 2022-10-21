Johannesburg will host Africa’s largest gathering of medical and healthcare professionals next week, at Gallagher Estate. The role of digital health and health technology in achieving a sustainable health system in Africa will be one of the key themes at this year’s Africa Health Conference.

This is the 10th edition of Africa Health Conference and Congress. The event will run from 26 - 28 October and is expected to draw representatives from 56 countries.

Organisers have today confirmed that they have waived the fees for the various conferences that will take place at the event, as part of the 10th anniversary of Africa Health.

CPD-accredited clinical and leadership conference tracks, including quality management; public health; imaging and diagnostics; healthcare management, and nursing will inform and enlighten delegates on current best practice.

The event, which is expected to reach healthcare professionals from across the continent, will see industry leaders, policymakers, health system specialists and other health experts gather to discuss the critical role played by digitisation and technology in forging a sustainable path for Africa’s often highly constrained health systems.

The event provides the opportunity for delegates to engage with industry leaders and peers as well as participate in the 250-strong exhibitions which promise to showcase the latest breakthroughs and innovations in healthcare technology.

For more information, visit https://www.africahealthexhibition.com/en/home.html

ABOUT AFRICA HEALTH

Africa Health is organised by the Informa Markets’ Global Healthcare Group. It takes place at Gallagher Estate in Gauteng (South Africa) between 26 and 28 October 2022.

The Exhibition will host 12 CPD accredited conferences that are aimed at bridging the gap in medical knowledge by providing the very latest insights into cutting-edge procedures, techniques, and skills.

