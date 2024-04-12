JOHANNESBURG, South Africa: -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- African Risk Capacity (ARC) will be convening leading partners in Africa’s climate and food security space.

The meeting will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, from 7-8 May 2024.

“Africa has a clear role to play in terms of providing solutions to mitigate the impact of climate change, promote adaptation, and increase resilience, especially of vulnerable communities. In the last twelve months, there’ve been important developments from the Conference of Parties (COP) discussions as well as the Africa Climate Summit. The ground-breaking decision to establish the Loss and Damage Fund during COP 27 was a breakthrough for developing nations that are disproportionately impacted by climate change. The roundtable will build on this momentum by elaborating on the Fund’s proposed framework over two days to facilitate the agreement of coordinated and cohesive climate action, promote essential conversation, and discuss innovative solutions.”

Specifically, the roundtable will be an opportunity for stakeholders to:

(i) articulate the demand on the ground versus supply;

(ii) elaborate on available opportunities;

(iii) identify the challenges that stand in the way of implementation;

(iv) use lessons learnt from our collective experiences;

(v) develop innovative solutions,

(vi) identify potential areas of collaboration; and,

(vii)mobilise additional resources.

Ahead of COP29, which will take place this year in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Africa Climate Roundtable will bring together leaders from across the continent. It is an opportunity to forge a common and decisive African voice on matters of climate resilience and adaptation.

Expected Roundtable Participants:

African leadership: AU organs, regional bodies (SADC, EAC, ECOWAS) and representatives from member states.

UN organisations, UNDRR, UNHCR, WFP, UN-Habitat.

Donor partners in the climate space:

Technical partners.

The private sector

Youth and Civil Society Organisations

The African Climate Roundtable’s convening partners include: Afreximbank; African Adaptation Initiative; African Capacity Building Foundation; African Risk Capacity; African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD); Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa; Global Green Growth Institute; UN Habitat; and the United Nations World Food Programme.

-Ends-

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of IC Publications.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Brian Scudder

E: b.scudder@icpublications.com

LI: linkedin.com/in/brianscudder