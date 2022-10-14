GITEX Global 2022, Dubai: Advanced Technology Consultancy (ATC), a subsidiary of Yas Holding’s technology division, United Technology Holding, and a leading advanced technology consultancy systems integrator, has signed an agreement with Robotic Process Automation (RPA) leader Automation Anywhere to expand its digital service offering to provide automation services and software solutions to customers across the region.

Under the agreement, the two companies will empower clients in major strategic sectors - including government, oil and gas, education and healthcare – to improve productivity through the automation of business processes, as part of their digital transformation journeys.

Through its digital workforce platform, Automation Anywhere provides technology that enables organisations to unleash the potential in their workplace by liberating staff from mundane tasks and enabling them to solve more creative, higher-order business challenges. This is achieved through the use of RPA automation software, where robots, or “bots”, learn, mimic and then execute rule-based business processes. RPA interacts with any application or system in the same way that people do, however, it is more efficient as a result of its ability to operate around the clock, non-stop and at speed - with 100% reliability and precision.

Moreover, the collaboration between ATC and Automation Anywhere falls in line with the UAE Government’s economic vision, which places innovation and digital transformation at the forefront of its priorities to drive socio-economic growth by accelerating integration with digital systems and applications and achieving paperless business environments. As artificial intelligence, automation and analytics continue to play an important role in the shaping of the UAE, the government is encouraging the development and adoption of new technologies to improve the skills and capabilities of the population through its ambitious UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025. This will not only help build a digital ecosystem to ensure the country achieves its ambitious growth plans but will help the nation become a global benchmark for building a digital economy.

As businesses continually look to implement new infrastructures and focus on embracing the latest smart technologies, the introduction of RPA will help ATC improve its clients’ business operations and outcomes. Through the digitisation of the workforce and automation of digital processes – such as the scheduling of appointments and data entry tasks – the advantages of RPA include cost savings, as well as greater productivity and satisfaction among employees, as they have more time to focus on value-added work such as solving problems and conducting analysis.

“This is an important step in our journey to be at the forefront of technology trends and changes, and we are proud to be working closely with Automation Anywhere to extend our service offering to include the world’s most sophisticated digital workforce platform. Combining artificial intelligence, machine learning and Robotic Process Automation cloud software, this new platform enables us to help our clients redesign and improve inefficient processes by offloading repetitive manual tasks to a digital workforce. Automation Anywhere’s RPA can significantly decrease the time our clients spend on manual input, potentially by up to 95% depending on the tasks at hand, freeing our clients up to focus on innovation and growth. By introducing this into our growing portfolio, we can continue in our mission to deliver outstanding products, technologies and solutions that support our clients with their digital transformation journeys, further enabling them to achieve commercial success.” Said Ali Jaber Al Yafei, Division Chief Executive Officer – Technology of Yas Holding.

Dinesh Chandra, Regional Vice President, Middle East and Turkey, Automation Anywhere also commented, “Through our partnership with ATC, we are proud to enable more customers throughout the region to implement automation to build enterprise agility, providing knowledge teams with more time to focus on value-added tasks and build deeper customer relationships, ultimately driving business growth. We are excited to accelerate business transformation by making automation accessible to everyone through our automation platform, while empowering IT and business leaders to scale automation across their organisations.”