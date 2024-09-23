UAE, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is participating in the third annual GCC Exhibition for Training and Education to showcase its wide range of world-class internationally accredited academic programs from September 25th to 27th, 2024, at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The ADU booth, set to be located at Stand A5, will be supported by the university’s leading faculty and students who will be offering academic guidance to prospective students in line with their future aspirations. Visitors can explore the university’s cutting-edge Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence facilities while learning more about the university’s latest achievements, including rankings, accreditations, and innovative projects led by students and faculty members.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are thrilled to participate in the annual GCC exhibition for training and education for the third consecutive year. This event serves as an excellent platform to engage with prospective students and help them navigate the different programs we offer. Through this year’s exhibition, we aim to further expand our diverse student body and attract more students from the region, offering them world-class education from Abu Dhabi. At ADU, we are continuously enhancing our programs and strengthening our national and international partnerships to provide students with a well-rounded educational experience that prepares them for success and contributes to the UAE's knowledge-based economy. We encourage all students to visit our booth to learn more about our programs and meet our esteemed faculty members.”

The exhibition aligns with ADU’s ongoing efforts to bring state-of-the-art, accredited programs that contribute to the UAE National Strategy for Higher Education 2030. ADU seeks to equip future generations with technical and practical skills to drive the economy across both public and private sectors.

Recently, ADU celebrated a significant milestone, ranking first in the UAE and 151-200 globally in Business and Management. The university was also ranked first in the UAE and 288 globally in Social Sciences and Management and Business subjects, according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2024. Furthermore, ADU advanced in the 2025 QS World University Rankings, climbing 79 places to achieve a global ranking 501.

Additionally, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024, ADU is number one in the UAE in the teaching pillar. This recognition reflects the university's commitment to delivering high-quality education to its students and providing them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their chosen careers.

The GCC Exhibition for Education and Training is a prominent annual event designed to provide students with a comprehensive platform to explore educational opportunities and make informed decisions about their future.

To know more about the exhibition, please visit: https://gccexhibition.com/

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research quality and 192 globally, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

