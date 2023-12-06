The event witnessed the participation of 600 key national and international organizations from 70 countries

ADU ranked in 359th place globally according to the UI GreenMetric Sustainability Rankings 2023 Awards results for its efforts in the field of sustainability

ADU signed five MoUs with seven prestigious international organizations

ADU announced the launch of the Abu Dhabi University Research Institute for Sustainable Futures

The best 15 research paper winners in the five tracks were announced during the event

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In line with its commitment to exchange knowledge and expertise with leaders in the academic field, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) concluded the ‘International Conference on Advancing Sustainable Futures 2023.’ The event commenced with an insightful opening remark delivered by H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Vice President of ADU’s Board of Trustees.

The Conference was organized by ADU in collaboration with the World Health Organization, the International Society of Environmental Geotechnology, UN Women, Advance HE and Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi. In addition to the Italian network of Universities for Sustainable Development, Greenpeace MENA and leading universities worldwide and sponsored by Emirates Red Crescent, Emirates Global Aluminum, and Adeeb Group. The Conference aimed to provide a platform for researchers and subject matter experts to discuss the challenges and solutions in the field of sustainability.

The event took place between the 5th and 6th of December 2023 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Dubai Palm Jumeirah. The Conference witnessed the participation of 600 key national and international academics and research experts in the field of sustainability from 70 countries, including UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Spain, Indonesia and ADU’s undergraduate and postgraduate students.

During the Conference, the UI GreenMetric Rankings 2023 announced the best universities in the field of sustainability, where ADU was ranked 359th as one of the best leading sustainable universities globally, in the presence of H.E. Husin Bagis, the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE. In addition, the winners of the top 15 research papers in the five tracks were announced during the event, and three Doctor of Business Administration students were awarded the Best Paper Award.

Furthermore, ADU signed five Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with seven prestigious international partners. Additionally, ADU announced the launch of the Abu Dhabi University Research Institute for Sustainable Futures and hosted the Adam Smith 300 Year Celebrations University of Glasgow event in collaboration with ADU’s College of Business.

