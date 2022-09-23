In partnership with the STEPPI fitness app, the Challenge will run from 23rd of September until the 26th of October 2022, which is final day of the Congress, encouraging people to be more active.

Users can download the app for free take part and be in with a chance of winning flight tickets with Etihad Airways to any destination in Europe and Asia.

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), the region’s first dedicated center protecting the physical, mental and social wellbeing of Abu Dhabi’s population by raising public and preventative healthcare awareness has collaborated with Ministry of Health and Prevention Society, Department of Community Development, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and fitness app STEPPI to launch an interactive challenge that aims to encourage individuals to collectively walk one billion steps by the time the 9th International Society for Physical Activity and Health (ISPAH) Congress finishes in Abu Dhabi.

Aligned with ISPAH’s theme of ‘Making Every Move Count’, the ‘One Billion Steps Challenge’ will run from 23rd September till 26th October and bring together thousands of people across the wider local communities to help achieve the target, encouraging people to be more active. Users who participate will be in with a chance of winning flight tickets to any destination in Europe or Asia with Etihad Airways by entering a draw.

As well as UAE residents and citizens, it will also aim to attract the participation of more than 1,000 visitors from around the world who will attend the 9th edition of the Congress, which will run between 23rd to 26th October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The challenge is part of ADPHC’s on-going efforts to promote physical activity, and is fully aligned with the Government’s drive to foster a healthier lifestyle.

People can download the free STEPPI app and track their progress, and a dedicated website with a live counter will display the accumulated steps taken. It will also include recommendations on different activities individuals can do to take as many steps as possible while there will be an opportunity to win flight tickets with Etihad Airways.

His Excellency Matar Al Nuaimi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said: “The ‘One Billion Steps Challenge’ is the latest initiative by Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and one that reflects our vision towards a healthy and safe society for all.

“As Abu Dhabi prepares to host the International Society for Physical Activity and Health (ISPAH) Congress in October, this is an opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to not only step up and get involved and take as many steps as possible through frequent exercise but also showcase to the world how active our communities are across the nation. Whether it’s walking or running, every step will make a huge difference and requires a collective effort from individuals and organizations in the UAE, as well as hundreds of delegates and experts that will be attending the Congress to achieve our ambitious target of one billion steps. Physical activity is crucial to our health and well-being and the ‘One Billion Steps Challenge’ has been carefully planned to ensure that it’s friendly and enjoyable with interactive features to check your progress.”

He added: “I encourage everyone from all organizations to get involved and play their part in making this Challenge a success.”

Prof. Jasper Schipperijn, President of the of the International Society for Physical Activity and Health said: “We are delighted with the extensive support for the 9th ISPAH Congress from our host, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre. ADPHC’s “One Billion Steps Challenge” aligns with ISPAH’s vision of a healthy active world where the opportunities for physical activity and active living are available to all. This is a very exciting initiative and involves all of the community in the lead up to this important congress and raises awareness of the importance of physical activity amongst the community. I highly recommend everyone to take part in this challenge and I am sure it will be a huge success. All the very best to all participants.”

The ISPAH Congress is the largest physical activity and health congress in the world and widely recognized as the leading global society of researchers, experts and practitioners focused on promoting physical activity across the life course. With a shared vision of promoting an active, healthy society with opportunities for physical activity and an active life for all, the 9th edition of the ISPAH Congress will bring together academics, practitioners, thought leaders and policy makers to discuss collaborative ways to promote the adoption of physical activity.

Users can take part in the Challenge by downloading the STEPPI app from Apple and Android platforms.

For more information on the congress updates, please follow ADPHC official socials channels.

-Ends-

Media Contact

Seven Media

Denzil Pinto

denzilpinto@sevenmedia.ae

About Abu Dhabi Public Health Center:

The law No. (14) of 2019 for establishing Abu Dhabi Public Health Center Centre was issued by the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, (may his soul rest in peace) on April 24, 2019.

The law aims to issue a public health system.

The system aims to preserve the health of the Emirate’s population and ensure the safety of its workers by promoting concepts of public health and preventive health. It is concerned with collecting evidence and data on accidents and serious occupational injuries in coordination with the concerned authorities, to determine their causes and reduce their risks, registering all technical service providers and specialists licensed by the department in the fields of public health and preventive health, and ensuring review and approval of the systems of the entities operating in the emirate, in accordance with the requirements of the system.

Abu Dhabi Public Health Center is the first of its kind in the region.

Vision: Towards a healthy and safe society

Mission: Promoting the health of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi residents and ensuring the safety of its workers through the application of an integrated public health system and preventive programs with the highest levels of innovation, excellence, and creativity.