Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNH Catering, the UAE’s leading food services providers, has announced the launch of the RE-Harvest Festival, an annual initiative dedicated to raising awareness about food waste and encouraging collective action to reduce it.

RE-Harvest is ADNH Catering’s proprietary campaign that aligns with the United Nations’ International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste Prevention, held globally on 29 September.

The festival’s message is simple but powerful: “Every plate wasted is a plate someone else needed.”

The Food Waste Challenge

The UAE has pledged to halve food loss and waste by 2030, under the UN SDG 12.3 framework, spearheaded by the Ne’ma (National Food Loss and Waste Initiative)

Currently, around 3.5 million tonnes of food is wasted every year, costing more than AED 13 billion annually.

Through RE-Harvest, ADNH Catering reinforces its role as a sustainability leader in the food services industry. The Festival directly supports:

UAE Vision 2031 – promoting sustainability and wellbeing.

Net Zero by 2050 Strategy – cutting emissions through reduced food waste.

Ne’ma National Food Loss and Waste Initiative – the UAE’s commitment to halving food waste by 2030, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 12.3.

What to Expect from RE-Harvest

RE-Harvest brings together colleagues, clients, and customers to reduce waste and promote smarter consumption habits. Activities in the run-up to 29 September include:

Leadership talks and recipe videos from ADNH Catering chefs, inspiring creative ways to repurpose food.

Company-wide food waste competitions, encouraging operational teams to actively track and cut waste.

Webinars, social media activations, and awareness stands to engage both employees and the wider community.

The festival culminates on 29 September, with dedicated events across sites, showcasing innovations, recipe ideas, and collective pledges to reduce food waste.

About RE-Harvest

RE-Harvest is ADNH Catering’s proprietary annual food waste awareness festival. ADNH Catering aims to raise awareness, engage communities, and foster innovation in tackling food waste. The festival is aligned with UAE Vision 2031, the Net Zero by 2050 Strategy, and the Ne’ma National Initiative.

About ADNH Catering

ADNH Catering is a market leader in the UAE’s food services sector, delivering high-quality catering, retail, and hospitality solutions across multiple sectors. With a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, and customer wellbeing, ADNH Catering continues to set industry benchmarks in food services excellence.

