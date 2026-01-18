Abu Dhabi: In a landmark move set to shape the future of unmanned and autonomous systems, ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has launched the inaugural UMEX Top 100 report ahead of the seventh edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX). Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, UMEX and SimTEX will take place from 20 – 22 January at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The UMEX Top 100 report highlights 100 groundbreaking emerging technologies and their creators from around the world across robotics, AI-driven automation, smart mobility, industrial drones, advanced sensor platforms, and autonomy-enabling software, each selected by a distinguished international panel of experts for their potential to redefine commercial operations and global industry standards.

As industries worldwide accelerate their adoption of autonomous technologies to transform logistics, energy, manufacturing, agriculture, and smart cities, the need for credible, expert-driven recognition of true innovation has never been greater. The UMEX Top 100 report highlights the most transformative innovations in commercial unmanned and autonomous systems, as well as their real-world applications and uses. Additionally, several of the pioneering companies featured in the UMEX Top 100 will be exhibiting at UMEX and SimTEX 2026.

The Commercial Zone, in particular, will offer visitors an exclusive preview of the technologies poised to revolutionise sectors. By spotlighting the most promising solutions and facilitating direct engagement between innovators and industry stakeholders, ADNEC Group continues to drive sustainable growth and position the UAE at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The launch of the UMEX Top 100 report underscores the vital role of credible, expert-led recognition in accelerating the adoption of next-generation technologies. As the commercial unmanned and autonomous systems sector enters a new era of scale and impact, the report stands as both a celebration of achievement and a catalyst for future breakthroughs.

The UMEX Top 100 report can be download here. To experience these innovations first-hand, visit the Commercial Zone at UMEX and SimTEX 2026, 20–22 January at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

