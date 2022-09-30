The Media Labs will bring together executives, policymakers and entrepreneurs to debate and develop the ideas shaping the future of the media industry

ABU DHABI, UAE: The Global Media Congress, taking place in Abu Dhabi from 15 – 17 November 2022, has been strengthened by the addition of the Media Labs, an innovative new concept. These invitation-only roundtables will center around a thorough debate on key themes relating to the future of the media industry.

Welcoming up to ten participants from different regions, countries, and specialties, these exclusive sessions will be moderated by an experienced industry professional and offer a global perspective on the industry. A select group of media and government officials will be permitted to sit in the audience during the discussions, which will take place under Chatham House rules. Following the event, the Global Media Congress will produce a white paper which anonymously summarises the participants’ discussions and key takeaways from the Media Labs.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and organized by ADNEC Group in partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Global Media Congress will focus on the latest developments in the media sector and shape its future. The Congress provides opportunities for media institutions to discuss partnerships and collaborative avenues that will bolster the development of the industry, ensuring its long-term sustainability, and the continued provision of solid, reliable, and credible content.

With the addition of the Media Labs, sponsored and organised by WAM, the GMC will be at the forefront of industry trends at a critical juncture for the media sector. The technological transformation of the entire sector is accelerating, fundamentally changing the way stories are being told and accessed by consumers around the world. Accordingly, the topics slated for discussion in the Labs include leveraging new technologies; changing consumer demands; upskilling and training; regulators and disinformation; blockchain and NFTs; OTT Media and Streaming; investments, mergers and acquisitions; influencers; and the potential of the creative economy.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), said “The Media Labs are included as part of the GMC with a view to generating long-lasting ideas to shape the future of the media industry. The sessions will see a no-holds barred and honest discussion on the various challenges confronting the media sector, with a focus on how to take the industry forward and ensure its bright future. We have taken care to make sure that the participants in the Labs represent as diverse a range of media expertise as possible.”

“We are excited to welcome our special guests to the Media Labs at the Global Media Congress to explore, debate, and expand on the ideas that will shape the future of the industry,” he further commented.

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group said: “ADNEC Group is looking forward to an inaugural Global Media Congress that will befit the reputation of the UAE and Abu Dhabi. The event is the perfect platform for attendees to explore new learning opportunities and to discuss the future of the media industry.”

“The Media Labs will offer invaluable insight for media and provide a platform for exchanging candid opinions and expertise among various regional and international media,” he further commented.

With the participation of over 150 brands specialised in the media and production industry, the Congress is also a world-class stage where buyers and sellers can meet, learn, network, do business, and explore new products, solutions, and technologies. It is an unmissable opportunity to take a collective leap forward in the region’s and the globe’s media sector.

As part of the agenda, the Global Media Congress will host a conference, the first-of-its-kind in the Middle East, under the theme “Shaping the Future of the Media Industry”. The three-day conference aims to unite the entire media sector to exchange groundbreaking ideas and cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of the industry. It will provide a unique platform to highlight the position of mass media in the Middle East whilst engaging a global audience, driving innovative visions and collaborations that will advance the sector.

To register for the Global Media Congress, visit here.

