Three-day conference to be held under the theme “Shaping the Future of the Media Industry” garnering international interest Conference will bring together prominent leaders, decision-makers, experts and journalists from around the world The conference is set to attract 1,200 participants, more than 200 CEOs and 40 prominent international speakers The conference agenda includes 30 dialogue sessions focusing on 3 blocs that highlight digital technologies, artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and innovation.



Abu Dhabi, UAE: Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and Emirates News Agency (WAM) will be organising the first edition of the conference accompanying the Global Media Congress on 15-17 November 2022, which will be held under the theme “Shaping the Future of the Media Industry”. The event is gathering significant local, regional, and international interest, with four countries already confirming they will be participating in the event with national pavilions, and many more in the pipeline.

The three-day conference in parallel with the Congress is the first of its kind in the Middle East. Set to take place in Abu Dhabi at ADNEC, the Congress will provide an ideal platform to bring together prominent leaders, decision-makers, experts, and journalists from the region and around the world to discuss a number of topics, concepts, and solutions that will play a pivotal role in defining the future of global media. The Congress will also provide a platform discuss analyse and review the current position of mass media in the Middle East in order to highlight innovative visions for driving further advancement.

The conference is set to attract more than 200 CEOs and more than 1,200 participants and includes 40 dialogue sessions with the participation of 30 prominent international speakers. Focusing on innovation in the media sector, it will see the participation of top leaders, prominent media professionals, representatives of international media, and major social media companies.

His Excellency Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Director General of the Emirates News Agency “WAM”, said: "The media is an important partner in the UAE's development process. Organising the first edition of the Global Media Congress reflects our strategy for enhancing joint cooperation and building partnerships on the regional and international levels, which will contribute towards progress and excellence in this sector.

"The slogan of the conference accompanying the Global Media Congress reflects the vision and goals of this prominent international event in terms of foreseeing the future of the media sector in the region, and raising the level of benefitting from advanced technology such as digital technology and artificial intelligence to achieve a leap in this sector to support its role as the main contributor to sustainable development in all fields," His Excellency added.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) said: “ADNEC’s and Abu Dhabi’s media expertise and infrastructure makes it the ideal choice for hosting and organising the Global Media Congress. Hosting this event aligns perfectly with our vision for attracting international expertise in all fields and supporting the transfer and localisation of knowledge , It will provide fantastic opportunities that will help relay global knowledge in the media sector to the UAE and the wider region, by creating a global platform for discussing the impact of direct digital broadcast. – as well as helping Emirati youth keep pace with the rapid development of the media sector, expanding the horizons of students in this field.”

The conference will be hosted as an integral part of the Global Media Congress, featuring pioneers in the media industry and global specialists and influencers, in addition to academic figures, youths, and university students. The Congress will tackle a number of critical themes related to digital communication, AI, advanced technology, and creativity in media, in addition to sessions on journalism, radio, television, the internet, social media, and global influencers, as well as offering the ideal platform for international companies wishing to enter the regional media space.

The Global Media Congress is an important platform for reviewing the state of mass media in the region and the world and helping shape the vision for the future of the sector, which has become a primary driver of sustainable societal development.

-Ends-