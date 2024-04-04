In collaboration with Majalis Abu Dhabi in the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department organised an awareness lecture at Mohammed Al Falahi Al Yasi Majlis in Al Marfa, Al Dhafra Region, titled "Happiness in Family Life."

The lecture is part of the Judicial Department's "Our Majalis" initiative, which was started in response to directives from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Chairman of the Presidential Court, and the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. The goal of this initiative is to increase legal awareness among all community members and encourage the spread of legal culture in order to support the maintenance of security and stability.

The notion of family stability, how to manage the system of relationships, the guidelines for attaining family stability, and the meaning of the happiness triangle were all covered in the lecture given by Yahya Al-Harbi, a family mentor in the Judicial Department. In addition, the lecture covered a variety of social studies and the causes of instability and divorce.

The lecture covered the advantages and tenets of marriage, strategies for maintaining the family unit and ensuring its stability, examples of Islamic law's interest in the family, and the comprehensive definitions of the fundamental principles and rules that underpin a strong, cohesive family found in the Holy Qur'an and the Prophet's Sunnah. It also covered the rights and obligations that are stipulated between spouses, emphasizing the significance of each spouse's commitment to the roles that God has given them and ensuring integration in married life, which in turn leads to a peaceful, happy life founded on mutual understanding and respect.

The talk explained the behaviour that undermine family stability, the most common of which have been shown by studies to be the lack of closeness, affection, appreciation, and feeling, as well as negativity, stubbornness, betrayal, neglect, violence, and criticism. The lecture provided some of the social lessons and positive messages that it offered in this regard. It showed that by employing the techniques of dialogue, listening, understanding, attention, care, appreciation, tolerance, ignoring, and being positive in dealing with all family members, families can improve stability, forge a stronger bond with one another, and achieve happiness.