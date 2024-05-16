The Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi organized various family events to celebrate the International Day of Families, which falls on May 15th of every year, as part of efforts to strengthen family foundations and preserve community cohesion.

The Department explained that celebrating this occasion, which focuses on the importance of family and community cohesion, is part of its leading efforts to support the preservation of family unity through intensifying its programs and awareness initiatives that cater to all family members, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to sustain supportive programs to achieve family stability as the cornerstone of a connected and cohesive society.

The Department emphasized its commitment to safeguarding family cohesion, offering assistance to sustain familial unity, and initiatives to elevate the importance of the family in society. These endeavors aim to cultivate robust familial bonds that endorse religious, ethical, and moral principles, and to equip upcoming generations with the skills needed to progress their communities and confront swift social and economic transformations.

The Department affirmed its commitment to developing mechanisms and programs for family counseling, with the aim of increasing reconciliation rates and resolving disputes amicably. It also highlighted the importance of conducting counseling sessions, lectures, and awareness workshops, making them accessible remotely to all members of the community, to ensure that educational messages reach a wide audience, contributing to the reduction of conflicts and the preservation of familial relationships.

Moreover, the celebrations of the International Day of Families, held at the Galleria, Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi for three days, included dialogue sessions on the principles of happiness and managing family relationships, focusing on ways to achieve happiness within the family, acquiring effective communication skills, fulfilling rights and responsibilities, and the importance of instilling positive values to tackle challenges and difficulties.

The programs and activities varied to include a sustainability corner, introducing visitors to ways of promoting sustainable family relationships, in addition to a consultation and family chat corner provided by family counselors from the Judiciary Department, as well as a family and children's corner offering various recreational, interactive activities, and competitions for children and their parents in a joyful and beneficial family atmosphere.

On the other hand, The Juvenile Care Center, affiliated with the Department, organized a family forum for juveniles and their families at the Center's headquarters in Al Mafraq. The event showcased significant therapeutic projects for present and upcoming juveniles. It also featured handcrafts and art pieces from the 'Handmade' project, which aims to enhance juveniles’ skills through professional workshops using different craft tools.