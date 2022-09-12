Taking place the week before the UN COP27 Climate Conference in Egypt, ADIPEC 2022 will continue to help industry tackle the dual challenge of responding to the growing energy needs of today with fewer emissions, and investing in the systems of tomorrow



Hosted in Abu Dhabi, ADIPEC is at the heart of the global industry and a region that has the flexibility and growth investment to help respond to the immediate energy security challenges

ABU DHABI: – ADIPEC, the world's largest energy industry conference and exhibition, has announced its 2022 conference agenda, reinforcing its position as the leading global forum for advancing a pragmatic and progressive energy transition.

ADIPEC 2022 will showcase industry action towards net-zero commitments and facilitate synergies between global policy makers and decision-makers, energy and business leaders, and innovators to support the development of a sustainable, affordable, and secure energy system. The conference will be a platform to share insights on the latest global issues affecting energy markets, including geopolitical shifts, the evolving global economy, energy supply challenges and next generation energy solutions.

The event that takes place the week before COP27 in Egypt, leverages the UAE’s unique position and status as a global hub for innovation to act as a gateway to new regions, technologies and solutions, and new business opportunities and ideas.

Tayba Al Hashemi, CEO of ADNOC Sour Gas and Chair of ADIPEC 2022 said: “ADIPEC is helping advance a pragmatic and progressive global energy transition. It plays a powerful role supporting industry as they tackle the dual missions of delivering the world’s energy needs of today, while investing in the energy systems of the future. The 2022 agenda reflects the realities of the changing global energy and geopolitical landscapes, with the energy trilemma of balancing cost, sustainability, and security in sharp focus for populations and energy producers around the world.

"When the global industry gathers in Abu Dhabi for ADIPEC 2022, it will be just one week before COP27 in Egypt and one year before COP28 takes place in Abu Dhabi. ADIPEC will provide an important platform for industry to demonstrate the climate action, investment and innovation helping accelerate the transition and deliver decarbonisation. With input from global industry leaders and policymakers, leading innovators, and future talent, ADIPEC 2022 will continue to spark ingenuity and facilitate cooperation to help industry deliver more energy, with fewer emissions.”

This year, ADIPEC’s conference programme will focus on five strategic themes:

The long-term impact of geopolitics on the global economy and energy industry The road to COP27 and COP28 An industry transition: adapting to the new fundamentals of supply, low carbon and new energy solutions Innovation and the energy transition: pioneering a new era of technology development The new management agenda: future workforce and the leaders of tomorrow

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organisers of ADIPEC 2022 added: “To address ongoing structural shifts, industry challenges and market disruptions, energy companies have no choice but to reinvent themselves. ADIPEC 2022 will provide a vital platform for the industry to share critical insights, exchange knowledge and showcase action, as they transform in response to the profound changes taking place within the global energy system. ADIPEC 2022 will see a greater diversity of attendees than ever before. Their fresh perspective and insights will inspire the creative and critical thinking required to identify and implement solutions to the complex challenges we face today.”

-Ends-

About ADIPEC

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), ADIPEC is the world’s most influential gathering for energy industry professionals.

Taking place ahead of COP27, from 31 October to 3 November, ADIPEC 2022 is the global platform for energy leaders to discuss and outline strategies and commitments that will drive the industry towards reducing emissions, meeting decarbonisation goals, and providing invaluable viewpoints on short- and long-term energy outlooks.

With more than 150,000 attendees to the event, the ADIPEC strategic conference programme provides strategic and technical insights by convening over 1,200 global policymakers, energy CEOs, and industry professionals to discuss key trends shaping the future of energy, the challenges and opportunities of the energy transition, geopolitical shifts, new finance and partnership frameworks, and the latest technological developments.

EXHIBITION ZONES:

Decarbonisation – NEW

Offshore & Marine

Digitalisation In Energy

Smart Manufacturing

CONFERENCES:

Strategic Conference

Technical Conference

Decarbonisation Conference

Offshore & Marine Conference

The Forum for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Smart Manufacturing Conference

Downstream Technical Conference

For more information visit: www.adipec.com

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves, through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

Media contact:

ADIPEC Media Team

adipec.media@dmgevents.com