Visitors can hone their archery skills at Mamluk Archery and immerse themselves in Emirati traditions, exploring the UAE’s rich cultural heritage.

Abu Dhabi – As the largest edition to date, ADIHEX 2024 will showcase thousands of brands across 11 diverse sectors, providing a dynamic platform for discovering new business opportunities and captivating audiences of all ages.

Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, in collaboration with first-time organisers, ADNEC Group, is thrilled to host the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX). This iconic, much-anticipated event is scheduled from August 31 to September 8, 2024, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, celebrating the rich fusion of Emirati cultural traditions with cutting-edge innovation and technology.

The exhibition embraces the excitement of an adventurous outdoor lifestyle, offering visitors a unique chance to explore the realms of falconry, hunting, equestrian sports, veterinary products, fishing and marine sports, environmental preservation, cultural heritage, arts and crafts, and the latest in technology and innovation.

One of the standout areas this year is the Hunting Tourism & Safari sector. For those with a passion for adventure and travel, this sector is a must-visit. This vibrant area appeals to adventure seekers and travel enthusiasts, delivering a rich tapestry of curated exhibits showcasing exotic destinations and unique wildlife experiences to whet the appetite of the outdoor devotee. With exhibitors ranging from leading tour operators specialising in global hunting expeditions to safari organisers offering immersive wildlife encounters, the sector is a haven for adventurers.

Visitors will find a wide array of premium products on display, including state-of-the-art hunting gear, camping essentials, and specialised safari vehicles. Destination management companies will also be present, showcasing luxurious safari destinations, hunting locations, and unique packages that combine both adventure and cultural enrichment.

Conservation-focused organisations and wildlife reserves will also feature prominently, highlighting ethical practices and sustainable tourism opportunities. These exhibitors will demonstrate how safari tourism and hunting can coexist with conservation efforts, helping to preserve wildlife and natural habitats for future generations. With the UAE establishing 43 protected areas spanning 14 percent of the country, the Hunting Tourism & Safari sector will underscore the nation’s ongoing commitment to environmental protection and sustainable practices.

The UAE’s safari tourism scene is booming, and it’s no wonder! With its stunning desert landscapes, authentic Bedouin camps, and unique experiences like falconry demonstrations and stargazing, the region is attracting more global travellers than ever before. According to a report by Grandviewresearch.com, the Middle East safari tourism market, valued at $929.9 million in 2023, is expected to grow at a rate of 7.1% annually, reaching $1.48 billion by 2030.

From luxurious night safaris to thrilling dune bashing and quad biking, visitors to the UAE are treated to encounters with exotic wildlife such as oryxes, hyenas, and even lions in some tours. This growing market appeals to couples, families, and groups of friends alike, offering a blend of adventure and luxury, with a strong focus on culture and sustainability.

One of the prominent exhibitors in this sector at ADIHEX is the Namibian Pavilion, representing Namibia’s stunning landscapes, including the rolling sand dunes of the Skeleton Coast and the breathtaking wildlife of Etosha National Park. Alongside this, Fujairah Adventures Centre will be showcasing the best of outdoor tourism in the UAE, offering thrilling activities such as mountain biking, hiking, and kayaking against the stunning backdrop of Fujairah’s mountains and coastline.

Another key exhibitor, Tamreem, specialising in knives and outdoor camping gear, will offer a wide range of premium items for hunting enthusiasts. Visitors can expect to see top-quality equipment from leading suppliers, catering to all their adventure needs.

In addition, enthusiasts will have the opportunity to participate in live demonstrations and workshops that provide hands-on experience with precision shooting techniques. Mamluk Archery’s Archery Feature will be another exciting highlight, offering a safe setting for visitors to hone their archery skills.

ADIHEX continues to inspire companies to innovate and excel, enhancing and developing industries related to its diverse sectors. By fostering the exchange of knowledge and experience among companies, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts, the exhibition solidifies its position as a premier platform for the global hunting industry.

Tickets are now available for the largest edition of ADIHEX since its inception over 20 years ago. Head to the ADIHEX website to browse and select from a variety of ticket packages available.