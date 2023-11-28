Abu Dhabi:- The Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) is proud to announce the winners of the prestigious ADIFE Innovation Awards. These awards recognize groundbreaking product innovations within the food and beverage industry.

In the Food & Beverage category, Switch Foods from UAE took the top prize, with Nutco (Lebanon) and NOA (Columbia) as runners-up. The Coffee & Chocolate category was won by Colo Coffee (Columbia), followed by Coffee Selection and Shanshal Chocolate LLC, both from UAE. For Honey & Dates, Roopchand Worldwide from Kyrgyzstan won the award, with Agthia (UAE) and Haterk Food LLC 2 (Armenia) as runners-up.

Edward Hamod, Founder & CEO of Switch Foods, said: “ In the vibrant landscape of the UAE, Switch Foods is committed to revolutionizing the way we experience food. We pride ourselves in creating high-quality, plant-based meat alternatives that not only embrace the future of food technology but also honor the rich flavors and traditions of local cuisine. Our approach is a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, ensuring every creation is sustainable, nutritious, and imbued with the taste of the region's beloved culinary heritage. Receiving the recognition of being the Most Innovative F&B Product Award is not just an honor but a testament to our relentless efforts in this area. As we forge ahead, our vision is clear to make Switch Foods synonymous with the UAE's dynamic and forward-thinking spirit, contributing to the nation's journey towards a sustainable and culturally rich food future.

Daniel Duarte, CEO of Colo Coffee, said: “We are very honored to receive this award. We are participating in ADIFE for the first time, Colo Coffee is a Colombian brand focused on speciality coffees inspired by our country, the richness of its people, and its land. Cold brew nitro, coffee beverage extracted cold for 16 - 18 hours, no artificial sweetness and no preservatives. Thanks to ADIFE organizers for this recognition, and we hope to be here next time again”.

Amit Kakkar, CEO of Roopchand Worldwide, said: “Along with our brand Manas Honey, we are introducing the rare-most type of honey, the Kyrgyz White honey. This honey is produced only in the sky mountains and we are doing a lot of innovations in flavours, by adding real fruits and mountain herbs to the creamy white honey. We are taking the honey experience to a new and a higher level. Remember, the rare and exclusive is always in small quantity, but purity is guaranteed.”

Congratulations to all winners who demonstrated exceptional innovation, securing them recognition and exposure in the F&B sector. The winners were selected by an expert panel and announced at the ceremony on the first day of ADIFE 2023, following a rigorous selection process.

The ADIFE Innovation Awards represent the ingenuity and forward-thinking vision in the global food and beverage sector. Winners of the awards gain not only a share of the AED 115,000 total prize per category but also visibility and networking opportunities.

For more information on ADIFE and the Innovation Awards, visit https://www.adife.com/adife-features/adife23-innovation-awards/.

-Ends-

About ADIFE

ADIFE, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, is the leading food and beverage event in the region, spotlighting innovation and facilitating connections within the industry.