Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) progressed into its next key theme today with Abu Dhabi Global Market’s (ADGM) flagship event, Fintech Abu Dhabi, returning for its sixth edition in 2022.

The event organised in partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) serves to be a platform that represents innovation in financial services and technology. In line with this and in addition to ADGM Courts’ revolutionary announcement on the introduction of Blockchain technology for the enforcement of its judgements and orders, Fintech Abu Dhabi saw several important initiatives and announcements come into effect.

Another year of ADGM’s Innovation Challenge was launched at ADFW expanding its traditional remit of connecting innovative Fintech start-ups with financial institutions to include corporate champions from broad industry sectors. ADGM FSRA along with the Corporate Champions took the stage to unveil their challenge statements and invited start-ups to apply and collaborate over the next 8 weeks. An exclusive event will be held at the Corporate Champions’ headquarters in the UAE where they will be able to network with senior stakeholders and discuss steps for collaboration and commercialisation.

The agenda of Fintech Abu Dhabi 2022 focussed on key challenges and opportunities presented by the disruption presented by true innovation, with cybersecurity topics in sharp focus, along with other issues such as multi-trillion-dollar opportunities in engineering better systems for global payments. It also analysed the potential of Web3, and how the future of content consumption is in the Metaverse and credit & lending.

On behalf of Fintech Abu Dhabi’s theme partners, Nivine Sbahieh, SVP & Head of Strategic Partnership at First Abu Dhabi Bank said, “Abu Dhabi Finance Week and Fintech Abu Dhabi are important platforms to identify and build strategic partnerships as well as to accelerate collaboration across the local, regional, and global financial industries. At First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), we aim to shape dialogue and action to unlock opportunities for future collaborations. These combined efforts will reinforce Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading financial hub and contribute to the advancement of the national economy.”