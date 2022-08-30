Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), has successfully completed its first Junior Power Program, designed to give UAE students an intimate look into the local utilities sector and a better understanding of ADDC’s core business. A graduation ceremony took place on August 26 for 60 students who successfully completed the program. The students, aged 15-18, were chosen after a careful selection process that took into account their grades and interest.

His Excellency Saeed Al-Suwaidi, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, said: “Today’s rapidly changing, digital economy requires special skills to ensure company and employee success and sustainable development. The Junior Power Program offered UAE students an insight into the utilities sector through site visits, workshops and special activities in critical ADDC departments with an aim to impart skills they need to flourish in the digitally-driven economy.”

The program, which hosted students from several UAE schools, aligns with ADDC’s commitment to contribute to the local community by inspiring the next generation of students to consider careers in the utilities industry. The program was divided into ten focus areas, including strategy, human capital, engineering, analytics, customer service and sustainability.

