Signed two agreements with Khalifa University and the UAE Space Agency and participated in dialogue sessions on beekeeping, climate challenges and water security

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) participated in the events of the Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP28) hosted by the United Arab Emirates from November 30 to December 12, 2023. During the conference, ADAFSA signed two agreements with Khalifa University of Science and Technology (KUST) and the UAE Space Agency.

Under the first agreement, ADAFSA and KUST will implement the Modern Agricultural Technologies Programme, which aims to develop and apply modern agricultural technologies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including climate-smart agriculture, artificial intelligence and biotechnology. The programme aims to improve production efficiency and environmental sustainability. This will help to increase agricultural productivity, improve crop quality and reduce the use of natural resources and water.

Under the second agreement, ADAFSA will cooperate with the UAE Space Agency in the field of research and scientific studies on ways to benefit from satellite technology to serve the needs of food security and the agricultural sector, both plant and animal, in addition to strengthening inspection and control systems through aerial surveys of ground data and launching joint projects to promote the use of space applications to improve the efficiency of services provided to the agricultural sector and the fields of food safety and food security.

Eng. Ahmed Khaled Othman, Acting Executive Director of the Strategy and Policies Sector at ADAFSA, participated in the panel discussion organised by the Abu Dhabi Energy Department on the challenges of water security and efforts to address water scarcity through seawater desalination and its use in agriculture. He reviewed ADAFSA's efforts to rationalise water use in agriculture, noting that Abu Dhabi and the UAE are global leaders in water solutions and reuse.

He explained that the Authority is keen to promote the use of modern irrigation technologies and solutions that help rationalise water consumption, using smart irrigation systems. He also pointed out that ADAFSA is helping farmers to switch to crops that consume less water by providing them with information and technical support. These efforts have contributed to achieving positive results in rationalising water use in agriculture, and ADAFSA is committed to continuing its efforts by implementing more initiatives and programmes in this area.

A team from the Development and Innovation Sector of ADAFSA also participated in many of the scientific events held in the conference's Green Zone. The team, in collaboration with the Dubai Beekeepers Association, organised a dialogue session entitled "Bees and Beekeeping in Arid Lands and Responding to Climate Change". The session was attended by Engineer Saeed Al Yamahi, Director of the Research and Development Division at ADAFSA, Dr Saad Al Masri, Dr Ehsan Jomoa, Engineer Wadha Al Nuaimi and Hamad Thani. The session saw the participation of many regional and local bodies involved in beekeeping and honey production.

The dialogue session discussed advanced beekeeping programmes in the country, the importance of bees in achieving food security and the impact of climate change on beekeeping. ADAFSA's teams also participated in many events and seminars held as part of the conference.

In a panel discussion on food security and the use of natural resources on land and sea, Omar Ali Al Shammari, Director of Strategy at ADAFSA, gave an overview of ADAFSA's efforts to improve food security for future generations. He stressed the importance of applying modern agricultural technologies and sustainable food security practices to help provide a sustainable food supply for society.

In conjunction with the start of the COP28 Climate Change Conference, ADAFSA launched a strategy to reduce food loss and waste at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and unveiled a campaign to raise awareness and change consumer and producer behaviour to reduce food loss and waste.

This strategy will help reduce carbon emissions from the use of resources and energy to produce more food and reduce the amount of organic waste, which is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions such as methane.

ADAFSA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the UAE's efforts in the field of climate change and enhancing food security in the country, within the framework of its keenness to contribute to achieving the objectives of the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative, which amies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The Authority pointed out that modern agricultural technologies are one of the most important means of achieving food security in the face of the challenges of climate change. For this reason, ADAFSA is committed to the development and application of these technologies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including climate-smart agriculture, the use of artificial intelligence and biotechnology. These technologies aim to increase agricultural productivity, improve efficiency in the use of natural resources, and promote environmental sustainability.

It further pointed out that cooperation with the relevant authorities is essential to achieve its objectives in the field of climate change and food security. The Authority cooperates with many local, regional and international bodies, and builds partnerships aimed at unifying efforts, exchanging experiences, and enhancing the use of modern technologies in achieving food security.