Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ACWA Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company, leader in energy transition and first mover into green hydrogen, will spotlight innovation and green technologies deployed on its projects as the Jubilee sponsor of the 25th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) in Dubai.

ACWA Power’s presence underscores its commitment to supporting the region’s energy transition and net zero emission targets. The company will use the platform to showcase its contributions to clean energy, low carbon intensive water desalination solutions, and landmark initiatives that support the local, regional and global climate action agenda.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Marco Arcelli, Chief Executive Officer of ACWA Power, said: “As Jubilee sponsors, we are honoured to spotlight our unwavering commitment to advancing renewable energy, pioneering water desalination solutions, and spearheading innovative and emerging technologies. At this year’s edition, we especially look forward to showcasing groundbreaking projects including Hassyan IWP, the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project, Al Taweelah IWP and Noor Energy 1, which have each set benchmarks in their own ways, and serve as a testament to our dedication in shaping a greener, more sustainable Middle East and global community."

Key executives from ACWA Power will participate in several panel discussions, presentations and workshops at the three-day event. Bart Boesmans, Chief Technology Officer, will host a keynote session on 15 November, on the topic ‘Clean Energy (Green Hydrogen) and Energy Efficiency, Sustainability and Conservation’.

Also in attendance will be Hashim Ghabashi, Executive Managing Director of Noor Energy 1 & Vice President of Portfolio Management. Ghabashi will host a presentation on 16 November, titled ‘Empowering Sustainable Energy Solutions: ACWA Power's Vision for a Net-Zero Future’. Meanwhile, Thomas Altmann, Executive Vice President - Innovation & New Technologies, will participate at two sessions during WETEX, including a roundtable titled ‘Sustainable Development of Renewable Energy’ and a panel discussion on ‘Disrupting, Emerging, Innovative Technologies in Energy, Water & Environment’.

Scheduled to take place between 15-17 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre, WETEX and DSS will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and experts to explore the latest developments in water, energy, and sustainability.

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in energy transition. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ACWA Power employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 12 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 77 projects in operation, advanced development, or construction with an investment value of SAR 310.6 billion (USD 82.8 billion), and the capacity to generate 53.69 GW of power and manage 7.6 million m3/day of desalinated water per day, delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and Public-Private-Partnership models. Learn more: www.acwapower.com

