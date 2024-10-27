Active Abu Dhabi, an initiative by Emirates Foundation and PureHealth, launches "Walk 1000" to promote health and fitness across Abu Dhabi

Athletes from across the UAE will take on a 1,000km walking challenge tackling the deserts of Abu Dhabi and passing sites of historical, cultural and environmental significance.

The emirate-wide event invites the public to participate in a 30-day walking challenge via the Pura app.

Walk 1000 is a strategic initiative that aims to inspire the community to elevate their holistic health while showcasing Abu Dhabi’s heritage and natural wonders to the world.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Active Abu Dhabi an initiative by Emirates Foundation and PureHealth, has announced the launch of the “Walk 1000” community health initiative to promote health and fitness in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This initiative will kick off on November 1st with support from the Department of Community Development, Abu Dhabi Police, and the Ministry of Defense, along with sponsorship from Mubadala, Ali & Sons, Al Masaood Energy, Aldar Properties, Bayanat, and EDGE.

The challenge is split into several categories. The flagship event is a 1,000km walk – equivalent to around 24 marathons starting from Al Sila, through the Liwa desert and past Jabel Hafeet, out to Al Ain, before ending in Al Wathba. The group will walk on average 33km a day, passing 30 landmarks of cultural, historical and environmental significance.

Ten athletes will be participating in the walk, including Mansour Al Dhaheri, Faisal Alketbi, Khalifa Almazrouei, Ayesha Almemari, Khalfan Alkaabi, Ohoud Al Dhaheri, Jurry Ducay, Becky Gosney, Tarek Ahmed, Daniel Tesfaye. Their journey will be closely followed in a documentary that will air globally in March 2025 to showcase Abu Dhabi to the world.

During the 30-day activation, the route’s stages will take in sites that have been thoughtfully curated for their historical and cultural significance, representing the rich heritage and history of the Abu Dhabi region. They serve as a testament to the cultural and architectural values that shape the community's identity, conveying historical narratives and preserving legacies that reflect the depth of the past. Environmental sites, such as the Baynounah Houbara Bird Sanctuary, emphasise the critical importance of biodiversity preservation and sustainable resource management, contributing to heightened environmental awareness. Technological sites like the Al Sadeem Observatory exemplify advancements in scientific research and innovation, aligning with the emirate's ambitious vision for the future.

There will also be opportunities for members of the public to participate in the walk, with details available soon on Active Abu Dhabi’s social media channels. Individuals are invited to take on a 30-day walking challenge by clocking 6,000 steps a day on PureHealth’s Pura app.

Commenting on the announcement, His Excellency Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with our valued partners and announce today the launch of this unique sports and health challenge, which embodies our goal of inspiring the community in the emirate—regardless of age or ability—to promote physical activity and maintain healthy habits.

“Our purpose is to inspire the Abu Dhabi community to elevate their holistic health and be part of a happier, healthier, and more cohesive society. The WALK 1000 by Active Abu Dhabi will help us effect positive behavioural change across communities, while helping us value and preserve our rich cultural heritage, highlight our innovative centres of technological excellence, and raise awareness on the need to further protect the environment.”

In preparation for WALK 1000, a full calendar of weekly community-focused activations is being held at locations across Abu Dhabi to allow people to take part at their own level and improve their fitness. These include special ladies’ only sessions as well as activities to encourage people of determination to get active.

Mansour Al Dhaheri, Founder of Active Abu Dhabi, added: “I am very proud to be helping to create another opportunity for residents across Abu Dhabi to get outside and get active. Whatever your age or level of ability, the walk and range of community-focused events are ideal opportunities to make changes in your lifestyle and start your health and fitness journey. I am grateful to our sponsors, our partners, and special guests for their constant support, and look forward to starting this 1,000-kilometre walk with the whole of Abu Dhabi behind me.”

Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth, said: “We are thrilled to launch Walk 1000, an Active Abu Dhabi initiative in collaboration with Emirates Foundation. Since the launch of Active Abu Dhabi in March this year we’ve seen the truly transformative power of community when it comes to championing activity. By encouraging everyone to take just a few more steps each day, we believe we can foster healthier lifestyles, strengthen our communities, and ultimately improve overall well-being.”

The initiative aims to inspire the community to stay active and prioritize physical fitness, highlighting that just 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week can have a positive impact on overall health. For more information, visit: www.activeabudhabi.com

