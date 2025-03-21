The international conference organized by the American Concrete Institute (ACI) in Dubai concluded its two-day proceedings. The event attracted over 300 experts and researchers from 14 different countries and resulted in several key recommendations related to concrete technology and sustainability.

The conference focused on promoting sustainability in the concrete and construction sectors. It featured participation from experts and representatives of government entities, alongside students and academics from universities across the UAE, including the University of Sharjah, the American University of Sharjah, the American University in Dubai, and Abu Dhabi University.

University students presented innovative research and projects on green concrete, reflecting the commitment of academic institutions to advancing the engineering sector and applying the latest environmental standards. Their interactions with industry professionals contributed to enhancing their knowledge and refining their expertise.

Among the distinguished speakers, Prof. Mufid Samarai delivered a lecture titled "Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and ACI 562: The Future of Concrete Technology in Assessment and Repair." His presentation explored the role of artificial intelligence in advancing techniques for assessing and repairing concrete structures in accordance with the latest global standards, emphasizing the importance of adopting modern technology to ensure the sustainability of buildings and infrastructure.

ACI President Michael Paul underscored the significance of this conference as a platform for exchanging ideas and fostering collaboration across various sectors. He also appraised Dubai Municipality for its role in supporting sustainability efforts in the construction industry.

The conference concluded with several recommendations, including the need to promote the use of low-carbon concrete and implement sustainable construction standards. It also emphasized investing in construction waste recycling technologies and expanding the use of fiber-reinforced materials as an alternative for enhancing the durability of concrete structures. Additionally, discussions highlighted the importance of developing innovative solutions to reduce the carbon footprint of construction, such as utilizing alternative materials in cement production and improving the efficiency of maintenance and repair processes through artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The recommendations further emphasized on the importance of strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors to support applied research and innovative practices in sustainable construction.