Dubai, UAE: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) held its first event in Saudi Arabia last week to celebrate the achievements of women leaders in the Kingdom. The event, Women in Finance: Stories from the Top, saw senior female leaders in the finance profession come together to share stories, hear powerful TED talks, panel discussions and Q&A sessions.

Women in the finance profession in Saudi Arabia have seen significant progress in recent years. The Saudi Vision 2030 initiative has been a driving force, aiming to increase female participation in the workforce to 30% by 2030. Notably, women’s participation in leadership roles within banks and financial institutions has grown, reflecting broader social reforms and efforts to enhance gender diversity in the Kingdom’s economic landscape.

Speaking at the event, Fazeela Gopalani, Head of Eurasia and Middle East, ACCA, commented: “I am so delighted to be hosting our first Saudi Women in Finance event, celebrating the incredible stories and achievements of women leaders here. The entire experience has been both humbling and inspiring. I am so proud of the work that has gone into this event and of our Middle East team for their passion and dedication to advancing women in finance.”

Education and professional development programmes have played a crucial role in the progression of women in the workplace. Initiatives like the Women in Leadership Program by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) and various scholarships for women pursuing finance-related degrees have contributed to a more skilled and competitive female workforce. The number of women on boards of directors in Saudi banks has also risen, reflecting a growing acceptance and encouragement of female leadership in the financial sector.

“As we look to the future, let’s continue to support and uplift each other, striving for excellence in all that we do. Our collective strength lies in our willingness to learn, share, and grow together,” Gopalani added.

