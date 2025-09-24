Dubai, United Arab Emirates — The American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the Emirates Cardiac Society (ECS) will host the ACC Middle East 2025 Together with 16th Emirates Cardiac Society Conference on October 3-5 in Dubai, UAE. The event will unite global cardiovascular experts and regional clinicians to explore emerging trends and evidence-based strategies for heart disease prevention and management.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the world, including the Middle East and North Africa. The latest Global Burden of Disease study found the region has among the highest CVD burden and mortality rate in the world, largely due to an increase in modifiable risk factors.

“The upcoming ACC Middle East together with the 16th Emirates Cardiac Society Conference is more than just a scientific gathering—it is a platform where global expertise meets regional vision, shaping the future of cardiovascular health for our communities and beyond,” said Juwairia Alali, BMBS, FACC, conference co-chair.

Attendees will engage with expert faculty on topics ranging from heart failure to prevention. Plenary sessions will address issues facing cardiovascular clinicians today:

Cardio-AI: Redefining CV Care with AI

Barriers and Strategies to Overcome Equitable Care Delivery of Cardiovascular Care

Weight and Obesity Management: A Critical Pillar in Cardiovascular Health in the Middle East

The Burden of Cardiovascular Disease in the Middle East: Tackling Risk Factors at the Root

Participants will gain localized best practices and share new science through abstract and case presentations. The conference will also feature ACC FIT Jeopardy, a competitive quiz among fellows-in-training.

“I encourage every attendee to view themselves as ambassadors of learning, taking the evidence-based practices, innovative techniques, and collaborative networks formed here back to their home institutions to elevate cardiovascular care across the entire region,” said Wael A. Jaber, MD, FACC, co-chair of the conference.

Emirates Cardiac Society (ECS) is a non-profit organization comprising cardiologists within the UAE that work under the umbrella of the Emirates Medical Association. ECS is striving to improve cardiovascular health through education, research, and quality patient care. ECS helps people understand the importance of healthy lifestyle choices and provides science-based treatment guidelines to healthcare professionals to help them provide quality care to their patients. For more information visit ecsociety.com

