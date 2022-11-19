Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE: The coveted #AbuDhabiGP trophy officially arrived home to Yas Marina Circuit ahead of Sunday’s FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2022, with the 20 drivers gearing up for an epic finish to the longest season in F1 history.

Following a visit across the emirate to the headquarters of the event’s title sponsor Etihad Airways, and founding partners, including Aldar Properties PJSC, e& and ADNOC, the #AbuDhabiGP F1 driver’s trophy has returned to the Circuit with just one day to go until the 10 teams line up on the grid in Abu Dhabi.

