Dubai – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has participated in the largest gathering of Jordanian Tech Companies and Startups (JOITED) at Dubai Expo 2020.

All attendees at the JOITED Forum expressed their great appreciation for Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh personally as well as for the TAG Tech brand: the first Arab technology initiative for designing, manufacturing, and producing laptops, tablets and mobile phones of highest specs and yet at affordable prices, for all people worldwide.

For his part, TAGTech UAE Manager Mr. Jean Khoury, welcomed all the attendees at TAGTech Jordanian booth at the Expo, and he explained the technical features of our products, and that we are having our products available all over the UAE. Throughout the event gifts of different TAGTech models were distributed to the participants, who were physically convinced of the superior quality of TAGTech products.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) started manufacturing electronic devices, at its factories in China, Egypt, and Jordan by Jordanian experts in the designing and production field. So far up to more than 20 devices including laptops, tablets and smartphones are being manufactured and offered for sale worldwide.

For further information about TAGTech, please visit the website: www.tagtech.global.