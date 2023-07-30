AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has participated as keynote speaker and Guest of Honor at the 15th International Conference for Human Resources Experts, held at the University of Jordan (UJ).

The Conference convened under the patronage of Former Minister of Labor, HE Dr. Maen Al Qatamin, and UJ President, Prof. Nathir Obeidat, under the theme: ‘The Future of HR Management in Light of Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence’. It was organized by the Wisdom Makers for Governance and Sustainable Development Institute.

In his speech, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh drew attention to the future trend and development toward the era of artificial intelligence (AI), noting that the world is on the verge of a new distinct evolution, where things become smart and whatever the human mind can conceive, would become realizable.

He said that AI would significantly change all aspects of human life, including intellectual abilities, memory, age, health, etc. He warned of the expected potential risks and challenges of adopting AI, which would require readiness.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh further stressed that education needs to keep pace with the rapid progress in the field of creativity and innovation, as many countries have been altered to this unprecedented advancement and changed their educational curricula and methods.

For his part, Dr. Al Qatamin stated that HR Management is one of the most important professions in any enterprise, noting that the mission of HRM staff become even harder in the era of digital transformation and AI. He referred to the importance of the corporate’s organizational structure and culture in helping achieve the company’s goals.

He added that the many challenges and responsibilities HR faces necessitate employing technology in the workplace and in human resources management.

Meanwhile, Wisdom Makers CEO, Dr. Mohammad Khalifa, said that human resources management is the cornerstone of managing institutions and organizations towards achieving a sustainable competitive advantage. He pointed out that in light of the knowledge development, the trend now is towards revamping tools, procedures, and practices that are applied in all institutions, regardless of their scale and whether they are public, private, profit, or non-profit organizations.

During the Conference, participants discussed the reality of the human resources field in the Arab region; the trends, the paths, and the development towards the future of qualification and education in the knowledge society, in the presence of a number of HR experts and specialists, as well as representatives from various local, national and private sector institutions.

At the end of the conference, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh was awarded with the Shield of HR Experts Conference, while Mr. Ala’a Yaseen, TAG.Global Human Resource Executive Director, was presented with the HR Excellence Award.