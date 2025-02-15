Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has welcomed warships from around the world at the ADNEC Marina in preparation for the eighth edition of the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025, taking place from 17 to 21 February 2025. Held alongside the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), NAVDEX 2025 is organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

This year’s event will feature an exceptional display of naval fleets from eight nations, including the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Hellenic Republic (Greece), the Republic of Korea (South Korea), and the Republic of India.

Commodore Rashed Ibrahim Rashed Al-Muhaisni, Chairman of the Maritime Committee of NAVDEX, said: “We take great pride in being the global focal point for thousands of high-profile figures and decision-makers from around the world, all gathering to participate in IDEX and NAVDEX.”

He further explained that this edition of NAVDEX will be the largest and most distinguished since its inception. The event will witness the launch of several warships for the UAE Armed Forces, with the participation of 21 vessels from allied and friendly nations, including newly manufactured ships that proudly showcase the advanced technologies of the Emirati defence industry.

He added that participants will have the opportunity to display a variety of vessels of different sizes and demonstrate their capabilities at the NAVDEX live demonstration area a dedicated marine platform, as well as at Mina Zayed, which will host larger ships. This edition marks a transformative leap in both international and local participation, showcasing cutting-edge defence and security technologies.

Saeed Al Mansoori, Defence Events Advisor at ADNEC Group, commented:

“The current edition of NAVDEX has become a leading platform for showcasing the latest innovations in naval defence and security. ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi has welcomed decision-makers, industry leaders, and innovators to explore new horizons in the future of maritime defence and security.”

He also emphasised that the expansion of exhibition space, the notable increase in participating companies, and the display of advanced technologies by various nations reaffirm Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for the defence industry.

The event organisers have welcomed the first batch of naval vessels as they passed through the waterway towards the ADNEC Marina, featuring a diverse range of ships in terms of size and purpose. Additionally, Mina Zayed has received several other naval vessels participating in NAVDEX 2025, further expanding the global presence of this significant event.

NAVDEX serves as a dedicated platform for the maritime defence and security sector, providing participants with opportunities for strategic collaboration, knowledge exchange, and showcasing the latest maritime technologies.

The eighth edition of NAVDEX will also feature NAVDEX Talks, a series of lectures and panel discussions where experts and specialists will explore emerging trends, present real-world case studies, and highlight the latest advancements in naval defence technology.

The event offers exhibitors a unique opportunity to display their vessels in a dedicated waterborne exhibition area, where ships can be moored at the temporary marina equipped with floating docks. NAVDEX 2025 will present a carefully curated daily schedule of live demonstrations, many of which will be led by exhibitors themselves, providing an engaging experience for visitors. Guests at the grandstand overlooking the waterfront and adjacent to the exhibition area will have a front-row view of the latest maritime technologies and capabilities in action.

NAVDEX 2025 will bring together a distinguished gathering of global industry leaders, decision-makers, influencers, and maritime defence experts, shaping the future of the vital naval defence sector.