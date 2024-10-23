Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is set to participate in the Najah Expo 2024, from 27-29 of October, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, to showcase its wide range of world-class internationally accredited programs and achievements in the educational sector.

Najah is a leading annual international student recruitment fair in Abu Dhabi, supported by the Ministry of Education, providing a platform for students to explore some of the world’s most prestigious universities. ADU’s booth, located at stand A03 in halls 8 and 9, will be supported by ADU’s leading faculty, who will provide academic guidance to prospective students in line with their future aspirations. In addition to learning more about the university’s latest rankings, accreditations and innovations, visitors can enjoy interactive experiences such as ADU’s 360° photo booth, which captures 120 frames per second and a mirror booth. High school students will also have the opportunity to participate in competitions organized by ADU to enhance their knowledge of the university and win valuable prizes.



Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are delighted to participate in the Najah Expo 2024 to showcase our latest achievements, including being ranked among the top 200 global universities, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025. These events allow us to present our key milestones and programs and help prospective students navigate our extensive program offering. Through the Najah Expo 2024, we hope to portray a glimpse of our institute’s key strengths in groundbreaking research projects, academic excellence and multicultural environment to future students and their families. We also aim to foster national and international collaborations with strategic partners during the event, further advancing our offerings and providing UAE students with a well-rounded academic experience that prepares them for successful careers.”



ADU recently ranked among the top 200 global universities, securing the 191st position globally according to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025. Additionally, the university has advanced 11 places in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Arab Region University Rankings 2025, ranking 12th regionally. These recognitions reflect the university's commitment to delivering high-quality education to its students and providing them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their future careers.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.



Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.



According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 172nd globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.



The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.



Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.



ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving.



The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).



To know more about ADU, follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.



