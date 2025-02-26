Abu Dhabi: With the participation of over 250 attendees from across 40 countries, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) kicked off the First International Sustainability Leaders Meeting (ISLM), in collaboration with UI GreenMetric, World University Ranking at ADU’s main campus. The event is in line with the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030, which aims to contribute to the UAE’s GDP by four to five percent through optimizing sustainability initiatives in the academic sector.

The ISLM brought together national and global sustainability leaders, experts, and higher education institutions, as well as representatives from the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), over ten international universities, industries, and global ranking organizations.

During the inaugural ISLM, under the theme “Doing Sustainable Development Goals in Higher Education: The Story of Our Institution and Society,” Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, alongside H.E. Husin Bagis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE and Prof. Riri Fitri Sari, Chairperson, UI GreenMetric World University Rankings, welcomed all attendees consisting of prominent global sustainability leaders, experts and higher education institutions. Participants engaged in in-depth strategic discussions on integrating the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the academic institutions to drive global sustainability efforts.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “Abu Dhabi University is proud to have hosted the First International Sustainability Leaders Meeting (ISLM) alongside our esteemed partner UI GreenMetric. As the global conversation on sustainability continues to grow, this gathering facilitates meaningful collaborations that empower and equip universities with the necessary tools and strategies to drive real change across the globe. Through fostering innovation and transformative action, we are addressing today’s critical environmental challenges and shaping a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

Professor Riri Fitri Sari, Chairperson, UI GreenMetric World University Rankings, emphasized the significance of this meeting by stating: “This collaboration is crucial in bringing together university leaders to share their sustainability efforts and discuss how we can advance sustainable practices not only in higher education but across communities worldwide. The UAE, and Abu Dhabi in particular, have set a remarkable example for other nations with their strong commitment to sustainability, showcasing the power of innovation and leadership in creating a greener future.”

Professor Sherine Farouk, Associate Provost for Academic Projects and Internationalization, Member of the Sustainability Strategic Committee at ADU, and Lead of the Communal Activation Pillar in the UAE Universities Climate Network (UCN), said: “At ADU, we remain committed to equipping our students and community with the knowledge and platforms such as the inaugural International Sustainability Leaders Meeting to engage in critical conversations on sustainability. By raising awareness and providing opportunities for practical application of sustainable practices, we aim to enable our students to drive meaningful change towards a more sustainable future.”

Furthermore, the meeting featured key speakers such as H.E. Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director of Environmental Information Science and Outreach Management (EISOM) at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director (AMESA) at QS and Professor Sherine Farouk, Associate Provost, Member of the Sustainability Strategic Committee at ADU and Lead of Communal Activation Pillar in the UAE Universities Climate Network (UCN).

ISLM hosted a series of high-impact keynote sessions, interactive forums and expert panel discussions addressing key sustainability topics. These sessions explored Abu Dhabi’s journey as a global leader in sustainable urban development, the evolving role of universities in achieving carbon neutrality and fostering green economies and strategies for implementing the vision of the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings Network (UIGWURN). In addition to the critical need to establishing sustainability offices in universities in integrating sustainable practices to equipping students and faculty with the knowledge and tools to actively contribute to a greener more sustainability future.

The event is a testament to ADU’s strong performance in the 2024 UI GreenMetric World University Rankings, where it ranked 344th out of 1,477 institutions worldwide and 2nd in the UAE – a 15-place improvement from the previous year.

Organized by ADU, the event was launched in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), the National Pingtung University of Science and Technology (NPUST), University of Szeged, Universitas Diponegoro – The Excellence Research University (UNDIP), Università degli Studi dell'Aquila (UNIVAQ), Times Higher Education World University Rankings and Universidade de Sao Paulo, as well as the Association of Arab Universities, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, Tzu Chi University and the American University of Cairo (AUC).

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,700 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 172nd globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

