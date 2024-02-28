Abu Dhabi: The 12th edition of the annual Meetings Arabia and Luxury Travel Congress (MALT Congress) is now underway, starting today, 28 February, till tomorrow, 29 February 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi & Residence Emirates Pearl, providing an unparalleled experience for the MENA region's travel industry.

Building on a successful decade of connecting the world with GCC travel buyers, the event will bring together top decision-makers and influencers from the world of conferences, meetings, incentives, events, and luxury travel for two days of networking, industry insights, and transformative partnerships.

The Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture & Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has collaborated with MALT Congress as a host partner, set to unlock significant economic and cultural benefits for both parties.

Mubarak Al Shamisi, Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau Director said: “The Annual MALT Congress in Abu Dhabi is a powerful platform for collaboration, fostering innovation and attracting high-value travelers to our region. We want to harness the event’s potential to showcase the cultural richness of our emirate while developing upon the emirate’s profile as a leader in bespoke experiences."

Sidh NC, Director at QnA International added: "We are on the brink of a transformative era in business and luxury travel, and MALT Congress 2024 is the catalyst. This year, we're not just hosting an event; we're creating a movement that will shape the future of MICE and luxury travel in the MENA region and beyond. We believe the support we receive from the ADCEB will make this annual event more successful and experiential.”

MALT Congress 2024 promises to be an exclusive platform for over 30 global suppliers and the region's top travel buyers to engage in networking and education. The event is positioned as a platform to discover innovative business models, explore emerging travel trends, and unlock opportunities in unexplored destinations.

About QnA International

QnA International, headquartered in Dubai, is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world, including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like the UAE, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, Indonesia and more.

About The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

