Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNEC Group has signed a partnership agreement with the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters (GHQ) as a strategic partner for the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi 2022), held under the patronage of His Highness General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center from 10 to12 October 2022.

The agreement will help support efforts for strengthening Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global hub for attracting global decision-makers and experts in the fields of national security and resilience, and consolidating the event’s standing as the

H.E Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police said: “ISNR Abu Dhabi brings together experts and specialists in national security to define the new features of the world which are characterised by communication and security. We are glad to be a strategic partner for this event which is an opportunity for networking, discussing ideas, and sharing experiences on the best practices for developing the sector, as well as strengthening relations among those who work in the fields of national security and cybersecurity, allowing for building new cooperation relations among agencies from around the world.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group said: “We are glad to be signing this strategic partnership agreement with Abu Dhabi Police GHQ to support ISNR Abu Dhabi 2022, which provides all domestic and international agencies and exhibitors ideal opportunities for singing trade deals, motivates innovation, enhances intellectual leadership, and shares advanced knowledge, all according to the aspirations of our wise leadership for improving the present and future of this vital field.”

“Though this partnership, we are looking forward to consolidating the exhibition’s standing on regional and global levels as the most importation exhibition in national security and cybersecurity, as well as uniting the efforts of all national establishments in government and private sectors to organise an exceptional edition that lives up to the leading position of Abu Dhabi as a destination for the biggest events in the world. This also aligns with the vital role of ADNEC Group in defining the future of the exhibitions and conferences sector,” he added.

The event will showcase the latest innovations and top security solutionsand provides ideal opportunities for business and networking among various domestic, regional, and global agencies, establishments, and companies specialising in various fields including national security, cybersecurity, police and law-enforcement, and protection of vital facilities.

This year’s edition will host more than 23 high-level workshops focusing on three main topics, with the participation of decision-makers, intellectual leaders, experts, and specialists from around the world who will provide new visions on various vital issues and topics, including the future of police work, AI, and topics related to cybersecurity and protecting infrastructure.

ISNR Abu Dhabi 2022 is an ideal opportunity for in-depth discussion of challenges and exploring new technological solutions and the best practices to avoid the growing threats facing human societies. The exhibition also includes many events for networking between companies, and includes a comprehensive program of innovative initiatives that enhance its position as the most important event for stakeholders in the fields of national security and cybersecurity, and consolidate its important and effective role in providing an opportunity to sign trade deals and stimulate innovation, in addition to promoting intellectual leadership and raising public awareness about the sector.

