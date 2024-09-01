Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and President of the Emirates Falconers Club, the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition has announced that the VVIP Falcon Auction, the most important and largest falcon auction designated for VIPs, will take place at the exhibition held at the ADNEC Abu Dhabi Center from 31 August to 8 September.

As one of the most eagerly anticipated events at the exhibition, this year's VIP Falcon Auction will offer distinguished participants the chance to bid for rare and valuable birds either in person at the exhibition or through an advanced electronic platform. This enhanced access to the auction expands the scope of participation to include interested bidders from any part of the world.

The Auction Organizing Committee has confirmed that the auction will be held over four days during the exhibition - Saturday, 31 August, Sunday, 1 September, Saturday, 7 September, and Sunday, 8 September 8 - from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Rare falcons from various world regions will be displayed with a maximum of three distinct falcons on show per day.

The Committee has provided a secure electronic platform that allows bidders from around the world to participate in the auction smoothly and securely, along with a special, closed room arranged at the exhibition to enable live viewing of these rare birds.

As part of the conditions for participating in the auction, the Committee has stipulated that those potential bidders who wish to join the auction should pay a deposit of 50,000 UAE dirhams. For the first time in the history of ADIHEX and the falcon auction, participants will have the opportunity to bid online for up to 10 falcons of the highest classification. Bidders will also be able to find detailed information about each bird via the virtual platform.

The final auction on Sunday 8th September will be preceded by an exclusive Falcon Beauty Contest. Bidders with their prized falcons will participate in a spectacular parade before a distinguished panel of judges to honor the winning birds in this pioneering competition.

The VVIP Falcon Auction highlights the UAE’s commitment to falcon breeding and environmental protection through advanced scientific applications. ADIHEX is renowned as a major platform for organizing this outstanding event as one of the most important of its kind in the region.

The Falcon Auction will take place within a packed agenda of activities, performances, and competitions that focus on the UAE’s proud heritage while embracing innovation. The exhibition also offers a unique forum for regional and global companies to showcase products, to meet clients, and to build existing business relationships while also seeking new partnerships.

To obtain tickets for the largest and most prestigious edition of ADIHEX so far, visitors should visit the ADIHEX website and select from the range of packages listed.