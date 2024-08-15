In celebration of the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra's 25th anniversary, Abu Dhabi Festival proudly supported the Daniel Barenboim Foundation to present a concert at the Rheingau Musik Festival, one of Europe's most prestigious music events. The performance took place on August 13th, 2024, in the internationally renowned Friedrich-von-Thiersch Saal at the Kurhaus Wiesbaden, Germany. The evening featured world-renowned violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter with the acclaimed West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, conducted by the esteemed and visionary Daniel Barenboim.

The evening's programme included Johannes Brahms' Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77, and Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 8 in C Major, D 944. Anne-Sophie Mutter's exceptional performance, paired with Daniel Barenboim's masterful conducting, brought these classical masterpieces to life and left the audience in awe.

Founded in 1999 by Daniel Barenboim and Edward W. Said, the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra promotes dialogue and understanding between cultures through the universal language of music. Based on this notion of equality, cooperation, and justice for all, the orchestra represents an alternative model to the current situation in the Middle East and has proven time and again that music can build bridges and break down barriers.

H.E Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of Abu Dhabi Festival states, "Earlier in 2024, Maestro Daniel Barenboim’s achievements were celebrated with an Abu Dhabi Festival Award, presented in association with Chopard. The award recognised Maestro Barenboim's extraordinary journey and his relentless pursuit of using music as a powerful medium.”

She added: “Abu Dhabi Festival remains dedicated to enriching the cultural landscape through partnerships with leading international festivals and artists. This remarkable anniversary concert underscores the Festival’s steadfast commitment to art, music and culture as instruments of enlightenment, coexistence, and dialogue, and the collaboration with the Rheingau Musik Festival and the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra marks another significant milestone in the ongoing mission to celebrate and support the arts on a global scale.”

This concert, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Festival, was part of an inspiring tour that has already seen the orchestra perform at prestigious venues, including Musikfest Bremen, Waldbühne Berlin, BBC Proms, and the Rheingau Musik Festival. Their journey continues with upcoming performances at the Salzburg Festival and the Lucerne Festival.

About Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF):

Founded in 1996, ADMAF is one of the oldest cultural organisations in the Arabian Gulf. Pioneering new artistic practices, it seeks to deepen global cross-cultural dialogue and inspire a renewed interest in the creativity of the UAE and Arab world. Often in partnership with leading national and international institutions, it delivers multidisciplinary initiatives for people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities through Abu Dhabi Festival, year-round youth platforms and community programmes.

For more information, please visit ADMAF website at: www.admaf.org

About Abu Dhabi Festival

Founded in 2004, the Festival was generously granted the patronage of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from 2007 to 2011. The first Abu Dhabi Festival was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the then Minister of Information and Culture (currently the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs).

Abu Dhabi Festival is the festival of “Bilad Al Khayr”, the land of blessings, the land of Zayed, and embraces the values of dialogue, tolerance, respect and peace.

For more information, please visit www.abudhabifestival.ae

About the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra

Founded by Daniel Barenboim and Palestinian literary scholar Edward W. Said in 1999, the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra has been promoting dialogue between the different cultures of the Middle East through music-making and coexistence. The orchestra has developed into an internationally renowned ensemble that is at home at the most prestigious concert halls and festivals around the world and was designated a UN Global Advocate for Cultural Understanding in 2016. It has shared the stage with internationally acclaimed soloists, including Anne-Sophie Mutter, Yo-Yo Ma, and Martha Argerich, who have since been named honorary members of the orchestra.

west-eastern-divan.org

About Daniel Barenboim Stiftung

The Daniel Barenboim Foundation supports dialogue through music education and concerts. It was established in 2008 by Daniel Barenboim and is based in Berlin, where it is registered as a charitable foundation. It is the umbrella organization for the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra and the Barenboim-Said Akademie with the Pierre Boulez Saal in Berlin.

The Daniel Barenboim Stiftung collaborates with an international network of foundations and partners. The Junta de Andalucía and the Spanish Government have been faithful and generous supporters through the Fundación Barenboim-Said in Seville. Additional support is provided through the Barenboim-Said Foundation USA and the West-Eastern Divan Trust UK.

daniel-barenboim-stiftung.org