Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, has announced that the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Wedding Show will take place on 13 and 14 October at the Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi. The event is in partnership with Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, showcasing Saadiyat Island as a luxury hub for weddings and celebrations.

Saadiyat Island, renowned for its exclusive five-star beachfront hotels and resorts, offers the perfect setting for both indoor and outdoor weddings, making it the perfect location for the show. The island has been crowned the “Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination” by the World Travel Awards for the 13th consecutive year, exemplifying the epitome of luxury and making it an ideal location for destination weddings.

The Abu Dhabi Wedding Show is a curated, invite-only event that reinforces the emirate’s overarching status as a leading global destination for weddings and celebrations, and a supportive environment for further growth and collaboration within the sector.

The Abu Dhabi Wedding Show is a unique IP introduced as part of Abu Dhabi's comprehensive tourism strategy, which aims to highlight the emirate's exceptional offerings, event hosting capabilities and value-added features. The two-day event will bring together top wedding planners, wedding vendors, wedding media and event production specialists from around the globe for knowledge-sharing, networking, and destination familiarisation.

Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, said: "We are excited to bring back the Abu Dhabi Wedding Show following a successful inaugural edition last year. Our goal is to unite the sector and showcase why Abu Dhabi has been and continues to be a premier destination for weddings and celebrations. This year, we are focusing on promoting the emirate’s natural beauty, an unparalleled array of venues, attractions and experiences, and value as a well-connected and convenient location, where every couple as well as their families and guests – can make lifelong memories."

The Abu Dhabi Wedding Show will commence with a welcome reception at the Anantara Santorini Beach Resort, offering attendees an elegant start to the festivities. On day two, the Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi will host a curated B2B conference featuring insightful panels and presentations by industry leaders designed to foster collaboration and innovation within the wedding industry.

As a culmination of the event, guests will enjoy a black-tie gala dinner and an award ceremony at the Saadiyat Beach Club. Providing a memorable end to the Show, the evening will offer valuable networking opportunities in a setting that exemplifies the luxury and unparalleled hospitality of Abu Dhabi. Saadiyat Island’s strategic location with just 20 minutes from Abu Dhabi Airport, 60 minutes from Dubai and within a five-hour flight time for 3 billion people makes it an ideal and accessible choice for international wedding guests.

With its stunning natural landscapes, world-class venues and infrastructure, superior flight connectivity, welcoming Emirati hospitality, and benefits such as the 24-hour Express Civil Wedding ceremonies for tourists, Abu Dhabi attracts couples from around the world seeking the perfect setting for their special day. The second edition of the Abu Dhabi Wedding Show promises to further elevate the destination's profile and strengthen its reputation as a top choice for luxury weddings and celebrations.

For more information about the Abu Dhabi Wedding Show, please contact sferry@dctabudhabi.ae.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

About Saadiyat Island:

Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi is a melting pot of inspiring, transformative and enriching experiences offering something unique for everyone – from culture and fine dining to luxury hotels, stunning natural beaches, and roaming wildlife. Spanning 27 square kilometres, the natural island is home to premium hotels and resorts and offers world-class arts, cultural, educational, wellness, golf, lifestyle, retail, and F&B experiences. Saadiyat Island is Abu Dhabi’s culture hub, home to the world’s most famous museums including the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, the soon to open Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, set to be the region’s pre-eminent museum of global modern and contemporary art, and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi which will feature some of the rarest natural history specimens ever found on Earth.

Positioned within the UAE’s cosmopolitan capital, Abu Dhabi, the island comprises a Beach District, Cultural District, Lagoon District and a Marina District. Saadiyat Island is just 20 minutes from Abu Dhabi Airport and Downtown Abu Dhabi and 60 minutes from Dubai.

For more information, please contact:

Reem Jrade

Senior Account Executive

Burson

Reem.jrade@bursonglobal.com

+971 52 1433 869