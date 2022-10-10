Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) is set to launch the Business Matchmaking Platform, which is currently going through the development phase, as part of its efforts to support digital transformation and enhance the experience of Abu Dhabi’s business community. The Business Matchmaking Platform will enable Business-to-Business (B2B) networking on a local, regional, and international level, strengthening local and foreign trade exchange in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and propelling the economic growth of the private sector.

The announcement of the new platform came during the participation of Abu Dhabi Chamber - as part of Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion - at the 42nd edition of GITEX 2022, which is being held between 10-14 October at Dubai World Trade Center.

The Business Matchmaking Platform provides Abu Dhabi Chamber’s members with an advanced search option to identify new business opportunities, strengthen their network, and communicate with other members via direct messages. Members of Abu Dhabi Chamber will also be able to have a comprehensive overview of upcoming events and register for them, as well as access the latest data and insights published by the Chamber on a dedicated dashboard.

His Excellency Mohamed Helal Almheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “The Business Matchmaking Platform is a unique initiative that reflects the Chamber’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation through the incorporation of advanced technologies. New technologies play a major role in fostering an ecosystem that drives business growth and meets the requirements of private sector companies, through developing advanced and flexible solutions for facilitating networking, and providing data and information that create new investment opportunities.

The platform is currently in the development phase and will become available in the first quarter of 2023.”

His Excellency added: “GITEX serves as an ideal platform for introducing the smart services and initiatives that Abu Dhabi Chamber provides to the business community in Abu Dhabi, and showcasing their benefits in elevating the performance and competitiveness of companies. The Chamber is adopting a comprehensive and integrated approach for providing smart services and solutions that meet the expectations of its members and contribute to achieving sustainable development in Abu Dhabi.”

As part of its participation in GITEX, Abu Dhabi Chamber is also showcasing its digital services offerings which are designed to support its members and clients, to drive the sustainable economic development of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

