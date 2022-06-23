The 16th edition of Najah Fair, the leading higher education event, is set to take place in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, addressing the needs of high school and postgraduate students from across the UAE. The first round of the fair is to be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from October 16 to 18, followed by the second round at Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) from October 23 to 25.

Launched 15 years ago, Najah attracts the participation of over 150 universities from 20 countries every year and welcomes more than 16,000 students and parents. Powered and supported by the Ministry of Education, the fair is a leading platform for student recruitment in the UAE, with its data affirming that 96% of exhibitors are keen on actively participating in its events, while 85% consider the fair an integral part of their marketing strategy.

Several renowned universities have already confirmed their participation in Najah 2022, including United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Khalifa University, Zayed University, Al Ain University, New York University Abu Dhabi, and Canadian University Dubai, along with various international universities from the United States, Canada, Australia, UK, Japan, Malaysia, and Europe.

“All stages of education receive considerable attention, and most prominently higher education, due to its major contribution in preparing the next generation of leaders, in line with the UAE’s national agenda. Aiming to promote the last 50-year journey of leadership and achievements, these educational efforts also strive to enhance leadership, excellence, and innovation for the next 50 years, along with improving the education ecosystems as per the highest standards worldwide,” said H.E. Dr. Mohammad Ibrahim Al-Mualla, the Undersecretary of Academic Affairs for Higher Education at the Ministry of Education.

“Since its inception, Najah has provided unique learning opportunities as well as served as a leading knowledge platform. Additionally, it aligns students’ needs for understanding options for scholarship programs, future jobs, and university features by showcasing the offerings of both local and international academic institutions. We will continue to support the fair, as a key contributor in realising our vision and ambitions of providing graduates with the necessary tools to help them make informed decisions, leading to a thriving future,” His Excellency added.

H.E. Al-Mualla highlighted that the Ministry of Education contributes to the continuous momentum of Najah as a key event in line with the wise leadership’s vision to achieve the goals and requirements of sustainable development. The Ministry’s support also serves its aims of upskilling Emirati students, improving their scientific and professional competencies, and building a future-ready generation for a knowledge-based economy.

Interested exhibitors can visit this LINK. Registration for visitors will open soon. To learn more about Najah and stay updated, visit www.najahexpo.com.

