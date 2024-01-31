Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s Kalima Reading Club organised a panel discussion about the book United Arab Emirates: Architectural Guide, which sheds light on the UAE’s vast architectural diversity, from the famed, record-breaking structures of Dubai and Abu Dhabi to modern traditionalist architectural landmarks in Sharjah and beyond. The session brought together a group of intellectuals, translators and club members.

Co-authored by Hendrik Bohle and Jan Dimog, the publication examines the UAE’s multi-faceted architecture and imaginative construction projects with a critical and insightful eye, exploring key characteristics of the new generation of facilities in the country which emphasise sustainability and the preservation of diverse building traditions. It features over 200 buildings and projects across the UAE, showcasing its transition from a modest Bedouin society to a developed nation, home to world-renowned architectural landmarks such as the iconic Burj Khalifa, all within just three generations. The Guide also includes interviews with international and local architects and articles about the country’s culture and history, painting a rich picture of the Emirates and its uncompromising journey of development and excellence.

Hendrik Bohle holds a degree in Architecture; he studied at the Technical University of Berlin and the Brandenburg University of Technology in Cottbus, Germany. He is an architect, urban researcher, and author of a wide range of specialised publications. Meanwhile, Jan Dimog is a reporter, PR copy editor, and scriptwriter, working with national and global publishers, institutions, and projects in Germany, Afghanistan, and the Philippines. Their book The Architectural Guide to Istanbul was published by DOM Publishers, and together the two manage The Link Berlin online magazine, which focuses on international architectural tourism.

United Arab Emirates: Architectural Guide was translated to Arabic by Musa Al-Halool, a Syrian academic and translator from the Raqqa Governorate. He studied English literature at Aleppo University, moving on to receive a master’s degree and a PhD in comparative literature from the University of Pennsylvania.

Al-Halool is currently a Professor of Comparative Literature at Taif University in Saudi Arabia. He has translated various works from English to Arabic, most notably, ‘Maori Legends and Fairy Tales’ (Abu Dhabi), ‘Senora Edda: An Icelandic Epic’ (Abu Dhabi), ‘The Complete Short Stories of Ernest Hemingway’ (Kuwait), and ‘Thus Spoke the Vikings’ (Copenhagen). Meanwhile, his Arabic writings include ‘From Borzuya’s Grass and Gilgamesh’s Serpent: Reflections on Literary Translation’ (Abu Dhabi).

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.