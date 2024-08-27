The development of small businesses can help to fight unemployment in South Africa, which has soared to a record 33.5%, according to data recently released by Statistics South Africa. Recognising this and reflecting the group’s commitment to helping SMMEs (small, medium and micro enterprises) to flourish, Absa will once again host the annual Absa Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) Expo and Absa Smart Supplier Conference in Gauteng.

Taking place on 10 and 11 September 2024 in Midrand, these are South Africa’s largest and longest standing events aimed at connecting local suppliers to corporate supply chains and educating and uplifting small businesses. They form part of the 18th annual Smart Procurement World Indaba. More than 200 SMMEs will showcase their products and services at the expo. At the conference, senior buyers will outline the various processes that are essential to access their markets. Business experts will be available at an SMME Helpdesk to answer pressing questions and help small businesses to address challenges and identify opportunities.

The event also features an SMME Clinic offering training and networking assistance. Supplier MatchUp sessions will give SMMEs a chance for one-on-one interactions in which to ask buyers questions about their processes and to make themselves known. The buyers will benefit, too, by having the opportunity to build their base of competent, reliable SMME suppliers. An open day on 11 September 2024 will enable all visitors to attend the event’s knowledge hub session and reap the benefits of business to business networking.

The not to be missed sessions at this year’s conference include the compelling opening keynote by Steven Sajja, co-founder and technology partner at Bora Growth Partners. He will examine the state of the South African business landscape and share his insights and advice on how small businesses can overcome the current challenges and leverage opportunities.

Strategies for small businesses to successfully access market opportunities will be explored by a panel of experts in one of the important panel discussions. The panelists who will share their experience and expertise are Preshan Rambridge and Michal Pillay from Absa Group, Brad Watridge from Hot Mustard Africa, Este Pretorius from Boost Sales and Lemoen Marketing’s Berdine Smit. The discussion, moderated by Elmarie Goosen, founder of The Clinic with Purpose, will include tips for successful networking, marketing and building relationships with potential clients.

“The Absa Enterprise and Supplier Development Expo in partnership with Smart Procurement World reinforces our dedication to leveraging smart procurement practices in an effort to create an inclusive economy and is aligned with our strategy to be a force for good in everything that we do,” comments Kgalaletso Tlhoaele, head of Enterprise Development at Absa Group. “We see financial inclusion as an opportunity for substantial impact and believe that by bringing all the key players in the procurement ecosystem together, we can open windows of opportunity for SMMEs and other beneficiaries to connect with corporate buyers, service providers that facilitate access to markets and potential partners,” he states.

Smart Procurement chief operating officer Debbie Tagg urges all SMMEs to attend the Absa ESD Expo and Absa Smart Supplier Conference. She stresses that these events also offer a vital opportunity for corporates to support, empower and connect with small businesses, for their own benefit and for the country and economy. “South Africa’s Small Business Development Department is committed to reform that will drive small business growth. Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has said that her department will ‘direct its energies to reforms that unlock the potential of SMMEs’. However, accessing markets and sustainable contracts remains a critical challenge for small suppliers and businesses in South Africa. Absa, in partnership with Smart Procurement World, aims to address this and ensure that SMMEs have the skills, knowledge and connections to access their markets and contribute to economic growth as proficient, corporate ready suppliers.”

Tagg notes that there has been an upward turn in buying trends this year. “With the difficult years that followed the pandemic behind them, SMMEs are re-engaging and showing a positive appetite for market opportunities. We need to accelerate the development of small businesses now and leverage their power to fight unemployment and drive inclusive economic growth,” she concludes.

This year’s Absa ESD Expo and Smart Supplier Conference event partners are Afrimat, BP, GEMS, Maskew Miller Learning, NTT Data, PPECB, Proudly SA, Sasol, Siemens and Gauteng Treasury.

For more information and booking details, visit https://smartprocurementworld.com/indaba/absa-esd-event/

Smart Procurement World (SPW) is the largest professional development event for procurement and inbound supply chain, supported and endorsed by industry professional bodies. SPW also achieves professional development for procurement and supply chain professionals while achieving economic development objectives in each region through enterprise, supplier development linking small business to supply chain.

Contact info@smartprocurementworld.com for event inquiries.