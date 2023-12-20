IBA Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance conducted a talk on "Islamic Banking Landscape in USA" by Dr. Ehab M Elshamy (Managing Director, American Financials Group) on 16th December 2023 at IBA City Campus, Karachi.

Dr. Ehab M Elshamy elaborated on history of Islamic Banking in USA, the main challenges faced by the Industry as well as the opportunities thereon.

Professor Dr. Shahid Habib (Associate Professor/Director Center of Sufism/KAICIID fellow, Veina, Austria. Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering & Technology) and Dr. Syed Abdul Rehman Shah (Faculty member NUST Business school) were the guest speakers in the session.

Dr. Irum Saba, Associate Professor & Program Director – MS Islamic Banking & Finance, IBA moderated the session.

The session was attended by a sizeable number of participants from Islamic Finance Industry including Shariah Board Members & Heads of Shariah Compliance Dept. Representative of Chambers of Commerce also attended the session.