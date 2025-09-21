As part of the ‘Incubation Program to Reach the Minimum Viable Product (MVP),’ falls under the General Entrepreneurship Policy projects implemented nationwide by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Orange Jordan hosted a distinguished event bringing together entrepreneurs and key government entities in Jordan, aiming to foster direct dialogue and accelerate the growth of startups from the idea stage to the launch of their MVP.

The event brought together over 60 startups from various sectors, along with representatives from key government entities shaping Jordan’s business ecosystem, including the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Irada Program, Amman Chamber of Commerce, Amman Chamber of Industry, Jordan Tourism Board, Al-Tweil Law Firm, and the Jordan River Foundation.

It included focused one on one networking sessions, enabling startups to explore available support, understand procedures, and establish direct connections. It also included a panel discussion titled ‘Accelerating Startups Toward Launching the Minimum Viable Product (MVP),’ hosted by four experts: the ACC Director General, Ghaleb Hijazi, the Director of Investment and Entrepreneurship at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Sarah Fanous; Central Region Coordinator at Irada Center, Hamoud Al-Suraikhi; and Omar Al-Tweil, Legal Advisor and Managing Partner at Al-Tweil Law Firm.

The panel discussion focused on enhancing collaboration between the public and private sectors and turning policies and programs into actionable tools for startups, with a focus on five key areas: access to funding, markets, networks, human resources, and information. It also highlighted the services provided by government entities to startups and the role of feedback in enhancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Orange Jordan affirmed its belief that enabling startups to reach the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) is not just support for ideas, but a true investment in the future of Jordan’s economy and entrepreneurship. The company emphasized that collaboration between the public and private sectors is key to the success of this journey. The company also reiterated its ongoing commitment to empowering youth and transforming their ideas into scalable and impactful ventures.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship emphasized its dedication to empowering startups through targeted initiatives like the ‘Incubation Program to Reach the Minimum Viable Product (MVP).’ The Ministry noted that these initiatives align with the national entrepreneurship policy and demonstrate the government’s commitment to collaborating with the private sector to create a supportive and flexible business environment, enabling innovative ideas to evolve into productive projects that contribute to economic growth and generate job opportunities for Jordanian youth.

It is worth noting that this event highlighted the importance of coordination between the public and private sectors in creating a flexible business environment capable of turning entrepreneurial ideas into innovative and effective projects, thereby supporting economic growth and enhancing the readiness of startups to achieve tangible impact.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,600 employees worldwide at 30 June 2025, including 68,700 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of

300 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2025, including 262 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.